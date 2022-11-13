12 Diabetes-Friendly Skillet Dinners for Winter

Embrace the flavors of seasonal veggies like cabbage, kale, onions and sweet potatoes by making these cozy skillet meals. These one-pan dinners have complex carbs like whole grains and starchy vegetables and are low in saturated fats and sodium, so they fit well into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Rosemary Chicken with Sweet Potatoes and Baked Frittata with Butternut Squash, Kale & Sage are comforting and nutritious options for winter nights.