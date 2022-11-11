14 Easy Snack Recipes for the Mediterranean Diet

These packable snack recipes are both healthy and tasty ways to stave off midday hunger. Balanced with whole grains, legumes, fruits and veggies, these dishes make it easy to follow the Mediterranean diet. The Mediterranean diet is one of the best healthy eating patterns to follow, and it's customizable which can help you stick with it for the long term. Prepare these snacks ahead of time for grab-and-go on busy days. Recipes like our Rosemary-Garlic Pecans and Fig & Honey Yogurt are satisfying choices for in between meals.