13 Cozy Cocktails for Winter
Ditch the ice-cold glass for your favorite mug: It's time to make cocktail hour cozy with these warm drinks. From slow-cooker mulled wine to Irish coffee, these cocktails are delicious drinks. Recipes like our Red-Wine Hot Chocolate and Hot Cider with Apple Brandy & Spices are perfect to snuggle up with on chilly winter nights in.
Red-Wine Hot Chocolate
If you love red wine and you love chocolate, you'll love this rich, full-flavored red-wine hot chocolate. It's two of your favorite things together in one warm, cozy mug.
Hot Cider with Apple Brandy & Spices
A natural, cloudy apple cider is delicious for this exotically spicy and aromatic winter warmer, but if you desire a sparkling-clear drink, apple juice can be substituted. Calvados, which is a French apple brandy, adds richness. If you wish to omit it, just add more cider or juice.
Kahlua Cocoa
While regular hot cocoa is lovely and warming, sometimes something a bit more spirited is in order. Some other tasty additions to hot chocolate: bourbon, creme de menthe, Galliano, creme de cassis, Chambord.
Slow-Cooker Hot Cider with Brandy
Brew up a batch of warm apple cider with ease in this no-sugar-added drink recipe. The hot toddy stays warm and party-ready in your crock pot all night long.
Winter Honey Whiskey Cocktail
Stay a little warmer this winter with this riff on a classic hot toddy. Ginger gives this healthy cocktail a pinch of spice.
Bourbon Hot Cocoa
Chocolate and bourbon? Say no more. Make this delicious hot chocolate recipe from scratch on a cold winter day.
Irish Coffee
This Irish coffee has just enough sweetness to keep it balanced and delicious. It's just sweet enough without being cloying.
Baileys & Chambord Spiked Hot Cocoa
Who doesn't love a good boozy hot chocolate? Here we amped up hot chocolate with Baileys Irish Cream and Chambord, which is a raspberry liqueur. While it's certainly delicious as is, garnish with whipped cream, marshmallows or another favorite topping to take this festive drink to the next level.
Big-Batch Hot Bourbon Cocktail with Maple & Apple Cider
Grab a mug and get all the flavors of fall—apple, maple and spices—in this warm mulled cider cocktail. And this version, with a hint of ginger liqueur for extra spice, is just as enjoyable whether you're sipping it around a bonfire or on your couch with a cozy blanket. It's like a New England autumn evening in drinkable form. If you'd like to make this alcohol-free for a family gathering and spike each glass individually, add 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) bourbon and 1/2 ounce (1 tablespoon) ginger liqueur to each cup of mulled cider.
Chai Hot Toddy
At its heart, a hot toddy is comfort in a mug—a cozy cold-weather sipper that keeps the chill at bay. In this version, chai spices like cinnamon, cloves and cardamom, along with a dash of spiced rum, give the drink even more of a warming feel. Feel free to substitute a more traditional bourbon in place of the rum and to adjust the level of tart lemon to your liking.
Slow-Cooker Mulled Wine
A warm tipple like this mulled wine is the perfect antidote to a chilly winter's night. A full-bodied wine with plenty of tannins is best for mulling because it holds its own against the spices.
Hot Butterbeer Cocktail
Based on the classic hot buttered rum, this cocktail gets its richness from a saucepan of homemade butterscotch. Don't be intimidated by the process—it's easier than you think. When blended with seltzer, the sweet sauce magically bubbles up into a warming concoction you'll want to drink all winter long.
Christmas Cider
Chai tea and fruit juices make this festive hot drink a must-serve at your next holiday gathering.