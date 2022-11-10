22 DASH Diet Dinners That Are Ready in 30 Minutes

A healthy high-blood pressure diet can be easy and delicious. All of these dinners only take 30 minutes or less to make and follow the DASH diet: the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. The DASH diet is one of the best eating patterns to follow to help lower blood pressure, and these dishes also align with our heart-healthy nutrition parameters to help you meet your goals. Recipes like our Chickpea Pasta with Mushrooms & Kale and Pork Paprikash with Cauliflower "Rice" are healthy, tasty and help you get dinner on the table quickly.