I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Appetizers to Bring to Friendsgiving

Thanksgiving is hands-down my favorite holiday of the year. As a person who writes (and thinks) about food day in and day out, I appreciate a day that is totally devoted to sharing an epic meal with those Ilove and remembering the times I'm grateful for. But as much as one can plan ahead for the holiday meal, things don't always go as planned or according to schedule. This is where appetizers can come in handy. When I think of appetizers to bring to a Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving gathering, there are a few key components they should meet. First off, they should be relatively light. I don't want the snacks meant for grazing to ruin people's appetites for the main event. Second, they should be simple to make and easy to transport, which is especially important if I'm not hosting. Lastly, they should be packed with flavor, so a few little bites go a long way. Additionally, I'm on a budget and I lived without a dishwasher for a long time, so I appreciate recipes that minimize the ingredients and dishes required to make them. Luckily, we have several appetizers like 3-Ingredient Blue Cheese & Fig Bites, Apricot, Prosciutto & Parmesan Bites and Roasted Cauliflower & Walnut Dip that fit the bill and are perfect for the big day. Whether you're hosting or not, these flavorful bites will be a showstopper and can help buy you some time when cooking takes longer than anticipated (...like it does every year). For more beginner- and budget-friendly cooking tips, check out Thrifty.