15 400-Calorie Dinners That Are Ready in 25 Minutes

If you're looking for a light and easy meal for this evening, these recipes will do the trick. With no more than 400 calories a serving, these dishes can help you meet your nutritional goals while staying nourished and satisfied. Plus, these dishes only take 25 minutes or less to make, so they're perfect for any night of the week. Recipes like our BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw and Pan-Seared Steak with Crispy Herbs & Escarole are healthy and tasty options for dinner tonight.