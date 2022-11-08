16 Easy Recipes to Bring to a Friendsgiving
From bake-and-take side casseroles to festive drinks, these recipes are perfect to bring to this year's Friendsgiving. Each dish is quick to pack and only has three steps or less, making them easy to prepare. Recipes like our Pumpkin Spice Bread and Vegan Green Bean Casserole will have your friends raving the second the dish hits the table.
No-Sugar-Added Cranberry Sauce
Most cranberry sauce recipes add tons of sugar to mask the tart taste of the cranberries. In this simple cranberry sauce, we lighten things up by skipping the sugar and opting for a healthier combination of dates and apple cider which adds just enough sweetness without overpowering the cranberry flavor.
Pumpkin Spice Bread
This pumpkin spice bread recipe is a snap to pull together. Pumpkin puree and maple syrup add sweetness to help cut down the amount of added sugar while ensuring this healthy loaf stays moist and tender. This easy quick bread is finished off with a sweetened cream cheese spread over the top to complement the spices.
Vegan Green Bean Casserole
Now everyone can enjoy classic Thanksgiving favorites, like this dairy-free green bean casserole. We make a homemade vegan cream of mushroom soup using almond milk for the creamy base that's combined with fresh green beans. Top it off with classic french-fried onions (we have a vegan recipe for that, too!) for a side dish everyone will devour.
Slow-Cooker Mulled Wine
A warm tipple like this mulled wine is the perfect antidote to a chilly winter's night. A full-bodied wine with plenty of tannins is best for mulling because it holds its own against the spices.
Butternut Squash Casserole
This simple butternut squash casserole recipe combines sweet butternut squash with a touch of brown sugar and cinnamon and is finished with a buttery, crunchy topping. It's sure to be a welcome addition to any Thanksgiving menu.
The Best Homemade Cranberry Sauce
This is our go-to recipe for homemade cranberry sauce. It's simple (just five ingredients!), is lightly sweet without being too sugary and has just the right amount of zesty flavor from orange peel. Plus, it's so easy--it goes from stove to table in just 20 minutes!
Garlic Mashed Red Potatoes
These garlic mashed red potatoes use the cooking liquid to impart a rich garlic flavor. The starch from the potatoes helps make these mashed potatoes creamy without having to use milk or heavy cream.
Pumpkin Zucchini Bread
This pumpkin zucchini bread is the perfect marriage of classic pumpkin bread and zucchini bread. Zucchini helps keep the bread tender and moist, while canned pumpkin gives it an orange hue that carries the flavor of pumpkin pie spice for a touch of fall.
Red Sangria
This fruity red sangria is just like what you would get in a restaurant. It's easy to make with just five ingredients. A big batch is perfect for parties--or any night on the patio.
Loaded Broccoli Salad
This is the broccoli salad you will get special requests for. The combination of bacon, sour cream, mayonnaise, scallions and Cheddar is hard to resist. And the addition of rice vinegar or cider vinegar sharpens all the flavors.
Citrus-Rosemary Cranberry Sauce
This easy cranberry sauce recipe calls for simply jazzing up canned cranberry sauce with orange zest and juice and fresh herbs. Serve it with your Thanksgiving turkey, on leftover turkey sandwiches or along with any holiday meal.
Bev's Chocolate Chip Cookies
EatingWell reader Beverley Sharpe of Santa Barbara, California, contributed this healthy chocolate chip cookie recipe. She gave chocolate chip cookies a healthy update by cutting back on sugar and incorporating whole grains. To increase protein, Sharpe replaces the rolled oats with 1 cup almond meal.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows
The genius hack in this recipe: topping sweet potatoes with marshmallows while they're still piping hot from the slow cooker yields a baked marshmallow topping that's typical with baked sweet potato casseroles.
Plum & Cider Sangria
In this apple cider sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used hard apple cider, apple liqueur and tons of fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
Easy Macaroni and Cheese
This updated casserole recipe uses fat-free milk, refrigerated egg product and reduced-fat cheddar cheese, which lower the calories, fat, and carbs in your meal. As an added bonus, this recipe fits into a diabetes-friendly diet.
Corn Muffins
Call on these hearty cornmeal muffins to help boost a soup, stew, chili, or salad into a filling meal.