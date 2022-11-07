21 30-Minute Mediterranean Diet Dinners for Winter

It can take just 30 minutes or less to make a delicious dish that can help keep you warm and nourished as the weather cools. Featuring in-season produce like beets, kale, onions and sweet potatoes, these dinner recipes are perfect to enjoy this winter. Plus, these balanced dinners fit well into the Mediterranean diet, one of the healthiest eating patterns to follow. Recipes like our Creamy Skillet Chicken with Everything Bagel Spice & Spinach and 25-Minute Sweet Potato & Bean Enchiladas are tasty and healthy evening meals.