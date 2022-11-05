21 Diabetes-Friendly Dinners That Follow the DASH Diet

If you're looking for a nutritious dinner for tonight, you're in luck. Packed with complex carbs like whole grains and legumes as well as lower amounts of saturated fat and sodium, these dinners fit seamlessly into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. These dishes also follow the DASH diet (AKA the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) as they are balanced meals that provide a good source of potassium, following our high blood pressure recipe parameters. Recipes like our Chicken Kebabs with Warm Cabbage-Apple Slaw & Potatoes and Lentil Stew with Salsa Verde are healthy and tasty ways to keep you feeling good.