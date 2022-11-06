I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Budget-Friendly Thanksgiving Recipes

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to reflect on the year that's coming to a close and gather around the table with those we love. But the idea of preparing a big feast might feel particularly stressful this year with inflation and rising food prices. Luckily, it's possible to celebrate in a way that respects your budget without sacrificing the flavors you love, and these recipes are proof. The dishes on this list use minimal ingredients and are easy to make, so you can keep your grocery list short and your prep simple. Consider swapping in a Basic Whole Roasted Chicken for a turkey if you're feeding a smaller group to save even more. And making things like our Slow-Cooker Honey Whole Wheat Bread Rolls or our Buttermilk Biscuits yourself can give you bakery-fresh flavors without the price tag. Dishes like Crispy Smashed Brussels Sprouts and Hasselback Potatoes with Cheese come together for a delicious and festive meal without breaking the bank. For more beginner- and budget-friendly tips and recipes, check out Thrifty.