17 DASH Diet Snack Ideas for a Healthy Heart

One of the best eating patterns to support your heart health and help lower blood pressure is the DASH diet (AKA the Dietary Approach to Stop Hypertension). These snack recipes follow the DASH diet, highlighting nutritious ingredients like fruits, veggies, whole grains and nuts. Following our parameters for high blood pressure, these snacks are packed with potassium but low in saturated fats and sodium. Recipes like our Apricot-Sunflower Granola Bars and Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Chips are nourishing choices for in-between meals.