30 Dinner Recipes to Make in November

Danielle DeAngelis November 01, 2022
Credit: Jacob Fox

Make the most of November with these delicious dinner recipes. Featuring produce like beets, cranberries, leeks and sweet potatoes, these dinners highlight the season's flavors in healthy, balanced meals. Recipes like Pancetta Pangrattato & Leek Pasta and Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili are dishes you'll want to make all month long.

1 of 30

Vegan Grain Bowl

View Recipe

This easy grain bowl has so much to love--sweet potatoes, protein-packed chickpeas, creamy avocado and homemade tahini dressing. Make the full recipe on the weekend and pack into individual serving containers for ready-to-go lunches for work all week.

2 of 30

Pancetta Pangrattato & Leek Pasta

Credit: Jacob Fox
View Recipe

Pangrattato is simply fresh breadcrumbs with herbs, garlic and salt sautéed in hot olive oil until crunchy to top this quick-cooking pasta. We add pancetta and chopped walnuts for even more richness.

3 of 30

Tinola (Filipino Ginger-Garlic Chicken Soup)

Credit: Lisa Cassell-Arms
View Recipe

Tinola, a comforting Filipino soup seasoned with plenty of ginger and garlic, has countless variations throughout the Philippines. The soup calls for malunggay leaves (aka moringa), which can be found fresh or frozen at Asian markets. Bok choy is a good substitute. Feel free to increase the amounts of garlic and fish sauce for an even more flavorful soup. Serve this easy and healthy chicken soup on its own or with jasmine rice, quinoa or wild rice.

4 of 30

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili

Credit: Photographer /Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall
View Recipe

Make a double batch of this quick vegetarian chili, full of black beans and sweet potatoes, and eat it for lunch the next day or freeze the extras for another night. We love the smoky heat from the ground chipotle, but omit it if you prefer a mild chili. Serve with tortilla chips or cornbread and coleslaw.

5 of 30

Cranberry-Balsamic Chicken Thighs

View Recipe

To round out this healthy chicken dinner recipe, put some farro on to cook before you start cooking the chicken. Add some steamed broccoli and serve with a glass of pinot noir.

6 of 30

Skillet Chicken Breast & Broccoli with Mustard-Rosemary Pan Sauce

View Recipe

The one-two punch of searing and roasting results in this perfectly browned, moist and tender skillet chicken recipe. Serve this healthy chicken breast recipe alongside brown rice or your favorite whole grain.

7 of 30

Vegan Lentil Soup

View Recipe

This vegan lentil soup recipe is packed with fresh ingredients and plenty of lentils that deliver a healthy dose of fiber in each bite. This vegan soup is the perfect cold-weather lunch or healthy dinner the whole family will love.

8 of 30

Chili-Topped Sweet Potatoes

View Recipe

Transform ordinary baked potatoes into a full dinner with these chili-topped spuds. In this healthy recipe, we use sweet potatoes for an added nutrient kick. Sprinkle on extra toppings as you see fit--sliced scallions, chopped fresh cilantro, diced avocado and sliced jalapeños are all tasty choices.

9 of 30

Pumpkin Ravioli

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely, Food Stylist: Karen Rankin
View Recipe

This pumpkin ravioli with brown butter sauce is a great way to elevate canned pumpkin. Wonton wrappers make the perfect envelope for the lightly flavored filling. Nutty brown butter and crispy sage add richness to this classic fall pasta dish.

10 of 30

Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup

View Recipe

Got leftover cooked chicken or turkey? Cook up a pot of soup! This low-sodium soup recipe is a healthier twist on a classic creamy turkey and wild rice soup that hails from Minnesota. Serve with a crisp romaine salad and whole-grain bread.

11 of 30

One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake

Credit: photography / Caitlin bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall
View Recipe

In this chicken and asparagus bake recipe, we use one baking sheet to whip up dinner quickly, veggies included. Pounding the chicken thin helps it cook quickly alongside the carrots and potatoes, with asparagus rounding out the meal.

12 of 30

Corned Beet Reuben Sandwich

View Recipe

Tossing beets with coriander, mustard seeds, cinnamon and allspice gives them savory corned-beef flavor. With this vegetarian Reuben sandwich, you won't miss the meat.

13 of 30

Beef & Mushroom Stew with Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Jacob Fox
View Recipe

This hearty beer-spiked beef stew is served with creamy mashed potatoes for a shepherd's pie vibe.

14 of 30

Sweet Potato Pad Thai

View Recipe

Sweet potato "noodles" (spiralized sweet potatoes) are a nutritious, gluten-free alternative to starchy rice or wheat noodles. Look for them in the produce department of your supermarket. If you have a spiralizer, you can certainly make your own "swoodles" (start with 2 medium sweet potatoes).

15 of 30

Copycat Chick-fil-A Kale Salad

Credit: Jacob Fox
View Recipe

This copycat Chick-fil-A kale salad has a sweet and tangy dressing coating tender kale and cabbage leaves that have been gently massaged. This salad can sit for an hour or two; just be sure to toss it before serving to redistribute the dressing.

16 of 30

Potato, Leek & Asparagus Soup

Credit: Charlotte & Johnny Autry
View Recipe

Rather than tossing your potato peels, asparagus stalks and leek tops, cook them down into this soup instead. Once tender, they'll blend right in. Plus, they contain prebiotic fiber to help feed the good bugs in your gut. We reserve the asparagus tips to pan-fry with peas for a bright green garnish.

17 of 30

Roasted Maple-Glazed Chicken & Carrots

Credit: Photographer / Jacob Fox, Food styling / Sue Mitchell, Food Styling / Kelsey Bulat
View Recipe

Olive oil and maple syrup transform into a sticky-sweet sauce in the hot oven. Drizzling the chicken drippings over the carrots amps up their flavor even more.

18 of 30

Chicken Potpie with Cauliflower Topping

View Recipe

You won't miss the crust on this chicken potpie-we promise! We cut the carbs by swapping in a riced-cauliflower-and-panko topping for a thin and crispy top layer that's more nutritious than pie crust (but every bit as satisfying).

19 of 30

Ground Beef & Potatoes Skillet

Credit: Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Styling / Ruth Blackburn
View Recipe

In this healthy ground beef and potatoes recipe, ground beef and potatoes are paired with colorful veggies, including kale, tomato and peppers. Everything is cooked in one skillet, which allows for layers of flavor to build quickly while also cutting back on the number of dishes.

20 of 30

Roasted Chicken & Vegetable Quinoa Salad

View Recipe

Mushrooms, carrots and onions are roasted with garlic and fennel seeds in this roast chicken and quinoa salad. Preparing the quinoa with a little less water than is typical makes it cook more quickly and keeps it fluffier' perfect for soaking up the sherry-vinegar dressing in this salad. Serve with garlic-rubbed toast.

21 of 30

Chicken & Kale Soup

View Recipe

This easy chicken and kale soup will keep you warm on a cold and rainy day or any day that calls for a simple, hearty soup. For convenience, you can make this soup with frozen kale without the need to thaw it beforehand.

22 of 30

Turkey Pumpkin Chili

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
View Recipe

Canned pumpkin adds mellow background flavor and works to thicken up this turkey pumpkin chili. Smoked paprika adds flavor with a hint of spice. This chili is on the thicker side—if you want it thinner, add a bit more water.

23 of 30

Crispy Gnocchi Pasta with Tomatoes & Leeks

View Recipe

These gnocchi are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside because you sauté them in hot oil. Plus, they leave a little fond (crispy brown bits) in the pan that adds toasty flavor to the tomato and leek sauce, which is cooked in the same pan. Since this easy gnocchi recipe calls for store-bought shelf-stable gnocchi, it's quick to prepare--just 20 minutes, start to finish. Opt for whole-wheat gnocchi to get 2 extra grams of fiber per serving compared to white. This easy and healthy dinner is easy to customize too: see Tips for variations with shrimp, pesto instead of butter, and pork chops instead of gnocchi.

24 of 30

White Chicken Lasagna

View Recipe

This creamy white chicken lasagna features no-boil noodles and precooked chicken to keep things simple and streamlined. Presliced mushrooms, frozen spinach and preshredded cheese also help shorten the prep time. Make this easy lasagna recipe anytime you're short on time and have leftover chicken on hand.

25 of 30

Beet & Shrimp Winter Salad

View Recipe

This healthy dinner salad recipe gets its staying power from protein-packed shrimp and fiber-rich barley. With a simple red-wine vinaigrette, this quick salad makes just one serving but is easy to double or triple. Look for precooked beets with other prepared vegetables in the produce department.

26 of 30

Taco-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

View Recipe

Take taco night to a new level with sweet potato taco "shells." Tender sweet potatoes pair perfectly with spicy taco meat, creamy cheese and crisp lettuce. Let everyone customize their taco potato with their favorite toppings.

27 of 30

Beef & Potato Stew

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely, Food Stylist: Karen Rankin
View Recipe

This beef and potato stew is slow-cooked to perfection, with a richly flavored sauce and tender bites of beef and vegetables. You can make this comforting stew ahead of time to serve to guests or to have on hand to reheat as an easy weeknight dinner.

28 of 30

Skillet Sour Cream & Onion Chicken

Credit: Rachel Marek
View Recipe

This one-skillet dinner combines quick-cooking chicken cutlets with a creamy sauce of sliced onion and sour cream flavored with sherry. Fresh basil brightens up the dish.

29 of 30

Rotini with Creamy Pumpkin Pasta Sauce

Credit: Will Dickey
View Recipe

This creamy pumpkin pasta sauce, spiked with fresh herbs and Parmesan cheese, is a great fall alternative to traditional tomato-based sauce. Here, we serve it with pasta, but it can also be used on pizza or as a dipping sauce alongside fresh-baked breadsticks.

30 of 30

Vegetarian Stuffed Cabbage

View Recipe

Though traditional stuffed cabbage recipes are made with meat, here Savoy cabbage leaves are stuffed with a combination of rice, mushrooms, onions, garlic and herbs for a healthy vegetarian stuffed cabbage recipe. The stuffed cabbage leaves gently bake in a simple tomato sauce. This easy stuffed cabbage recipe can be made ahead of time and baked just before serving.

By Danielle DeAngelis