23 Dinners For When You've Eaten Too Much Sugar

While some added sugar in moderation is totally OK in a healthy eating pattern, we all have moments when we overdo it. Experiencing symptoms like fatigue and bloating after eating too much sugar is normal, but there are certain foods that can help you get back on track. With no more than 3 grams of added sugar per serving, these meals are perfect choices to ease back into a healthy eating pattern. They also feature anti-inflammatory ingredients like whole grains, legumes, seafood and dark leafy greens which can help alleviate pesky symptoms of inflammation, including digestive issues, mental fog and high blood pressure. Recipes like our Chicken Kurma (Traditional Chicken Curry) and Seared Scallops with White Bean Ragu & Charred Lemon are nutritious and flavorful options for dinner tonight.