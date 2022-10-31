A Month of Easy Skillet Dinners

Have your dinner plan ready for the new month with these simple and nourishing skillet recipes. With three steps or less, these skillet meals are easy to prepare any night of the week. Plus, these dinners only require one pan to make, so you won't have to worry about a tedious cleanup later. Recipes like our White Chicken Chili Casserole and Smoked Turkey, Kale & Rice Bake are comforting and delicious recipes to make this month.