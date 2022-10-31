15 5-Minute Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Recipes for Busy Mornings
Breakfast can be quick and easy while also being delicious and filling. These breakfast recipes only take 5 minutes to make, so they're great options for busy mornings. Plus, with balanced ingredients like fruits and veggies, whole grains and eggs, these meals fit seamlessly into the Mediterranean diet, one of the easiest and healthiest eating patterns to follow. Recipes like our Egg Salad Avocado Toast and Quick-Cooking Oats are tasty dishes to help you meet your nutritional goals.
Egg Salad Avocado Toast
It's like egg salad and avocado toast had a baby in this 5-minute healthy breakfast.
Really Green Smoothie
The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
Mascarpone & Berries Toast
Creamy mascarpone is delightful when topped with mixed berries and mint for this bright-tasting, easy and healthy breakfast toast.
Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin
Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.
Quick-Cooking Oats
Sometimes basic is better. At breakfast, that can certainly be the case. These easy oatmeal recipes teach you the basic methods so you get creamy, tender oats every time. The flavorings and toppings are up to you.
Avocado Toast with Burrata
Burrata (cream-filled fresh mozzarella cheese) takes this avocado toast recipe to the next level for a decadent, yet weekday-friendly breakfast.
Pistachio & Peach Toast
This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.
Muesli with Raspberries
Start your day off with whole grains, fiber and protein with this easy breakfast.
White Bean & Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.
Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies
Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.
Ricotta-Berry Crepes
Make a big batch of these easy 3-ingredient crepes to stash in your freezer so you always have a healthy breakfast on hand. A dollop of ricotta adds protein to a store-bought crepe, while the berries give a burst of sweetness and a little fiber.
Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie
A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.
Spinach & Egg Tacos
Hard-boiled eggs are combined with spinach, cheese and salsa for a quick, flavorful breakfast. Mashed avocado provides a creamy element while a squeeze of lime juice brings acidity.
Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl
For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.
Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie
Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.