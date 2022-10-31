15 5-Minute Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Recipes for Busy Mornings

Breakfast can be quick and easy while also being delicious and filling. These breakfast recipes only take 5 minutes to make, so they're great options for busy mornings. Plus, with balanced ingredients like fruits and veggies, whole grains and eggs, these meals fit seamlessly into the Mediterranean diet, one of the easiest and healthiest eating patterns to follow. Recipes like our Egg Salad Avocado Toast and Quick-Cooking Oats are tasty dishes to help you meet your nutritional goals.