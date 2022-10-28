18 Air-Fryer Dishes in 30 Minutes
These recipes use an air fryer to help make crispy and satisfying dinners. From pork tenderloin to stuffed peppers, these dishes only take 30 minutes or less to prepare, so you'll have dinner ready in no time. Pair a side salad with recipes like our Air-Fryer Pork Chops and Air-Fryer Scallops for a complete and delicious meal.
Air-Fryer Pork Chops
If you're looking for simple low-calorie, high-protein meals, these crispy breaded air-fryer pork chops are an excellent option. They don't require a lot of oil to create a deep-fried crispy crust. Serve them with your favorite dipping sauce or alongside roasted veggies. Want to double the recipe? Depending on the size of your air fryer, you may have to cook the pork chops in batches, but that's easy to do.
Air-Fryer Scallops
A quick and impressive dinner, scallops turn succulent and tender in the air fryer. The lemon-herb sauce is the perfect way to bring zest to each bite. Be sure to cook the scallops to temperature. They may not brown in the fryer, so don't wait for a golden crust to tell you they're ready.
Air-Fryer Fish Tacos
These air-fryer fish tacos get their kick from a crispy breadcrumb coating that's spiked with chili powder. Avocado crema helps balance the flavors, while shredded cabbage slaw adds crunch. These easy air-fryer fish tacos are finished with fresh tomato, but feel free to add your own favorite toppings to the mix.
Air-Fryer Greek Turkey Burgers
Sharp raw garlic, fresh herbs and tangy feta cheese superbly flavor these turkey burgers. Since the patties are air-fried with very little oil, there's room to add a bit of olive oil to the meat to keep the patties from drying out. Serve with air-fried zucchini fries (see associated recipe).
Air-Fryer Tuna Steak
This air-fryer tuna steak is coated in sesame seeds and drizzled with a sweet and savory sauce. You can cook the tuna steaks all the way through, or if you prefer a pink center, opt for sushi-grade tuna and cook them for less time. These easy air-fryer tuna steaks would pair beautifully with spicy greens.
Carrot Corn Dogs
Tender carrots marinate to pick up smoky, savory flavors before they're wrapped in a cornmeal batter and fried until golden brown, just like a classic corn dog. Small, thin carrots, or baby carrots that are on the larger side, work best here. The carrots are ready to batter and fry in as little as 10 minutes, but you can marinate them overnight for even more flavor.
Air-Fryer Salmon with Horseradish Rub
A crust of fresh horseradish, parsley and capers turns delicately crispy on this air-fried salmon. It's an impressive dinner that's also super simple to make. If you can't find fresh horseradish, use a high-quality prepared product. Be sure to drain and squeeze it to remove as much moisture as possible.
Air-Fryer Chicken Cutlets
Cooking chicken cutlets in an air fryer creates a crunchy, golden-brown exterior while eliminating excess oil. Serve the crispy cutlets with a side salad.
Air-Fryer Pork Tenderloin
This air-fryer pork tenderloin is tender and full of flavor from the sweet and tangy rub. Depending on the size of your air fryer, you may need to cut the tenderloin in half before cooking.
Air-Fryer Popcorn Shrimp
These air-fried popcorn shrimp get crispy and crunchy with very little oil. The unique flavors are inspired by Mexican fare, with a smoky, spicy dipping sauce and full-flavored shrimp coating.
Air-Fryer Fish Cakes
Typically deep-fried, these tasty fish patties get a little zip from sweet chili sauce and fresh cilantro. Any white fish will work, so select what looks freshest at the best price. The squeeze of lime at the end really brings everything together perfectly, so don't skip it.
Air-Fryer Chicken Tenders
These air-fryer chicken tenders will have you ditching the store-bought version in no time. Lightly flavored with Italian seasoning, these chicken tenders cook up extra crispy in the air fryer. We love them paired with honey mustard, but ketchup or ranch dressing will work well too.
Air-Fryer Tilapia
This quick and simple air-fryer tilapia recipe is perfect for busy weeknights. The tilapia is moist and flaky and gets brightened up with lemon zest and fresh herbs.
Air-Fryer Bacon-Wrapped Scallops
These air-fryer bacon-wrapped scallops are the perfect last-minute appetizer to throw together for a gathering. Medium-size scallops and bacon cut on the thinner side work best here. You can enjoy these bacon-wrapped scallops on their own or jazz them up with a drizzle of maple syrup.
Air-Fryer Turkey Stuffed Peppers
Stuffed peppers are a classic family meal--and they're fun to eat, too. Instead of roasting the sweet peppers in the oven, use an air fryer to get them crisp-tender but not soggy.
Air-Fryer Shrimp
This ultra-quick air-fryer shrimp recipe is perfect for an easy weeknight dinner—or add it to pasta or use as a salad topper. More crushed red pepper sprinkled on after cooking adds a kick.
Air-Fryer Fish Sticks
Essentially a mini convection oven, an air fryer circulates hot air all around these breaded fish sticks for a perfectly crisp exterior in minutes. This recipe can easily be doubled if you have an extra-large air fryer or made in batches in a regular-size one.
Pork Schnitzel with Creamy Dill Sauce
Pounding pork chops before breading and pan-frying is the signature method to getting crisp yet tender German schnitzel. Using an air fryer works well too and cuts back on calories.