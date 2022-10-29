17 Diabetes-Friendly Dinners That Are Plant-Based

If you're looking to cut down on your consumption of animal foods, you're in the right place. These vegan-friendly recipes are delicious choices for dinner tonight. Plus, since they're packed with complex carbs like whole grains, legumes and starchy vegetables and are low in saturated fats and sodium, these dinners will fit well into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Creamy Vegan Butternut Squash Carbonara and Sweet Potato-Black Bean Burgers are nourishing and flavorful ways to eat more plant based.