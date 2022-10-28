You Just Started the DASH Diet—Here Are The Recipes To Make First

The DASH diet (AKA the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) is one of the healthiest eating patterns to follow that helps lower blood pressure and supports heart health. These meals follow the DASH diet as they are packed with fruits and veggies, low-fat dairy, lean protein and legumes. They're also low in saturated fat and sodium and provide a good source of potassium, meaning they align with our heart-healthy and high blood pressure recipe parameters. Recipes like our One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake and Veggie & Hummus Sandwich are the simple and flavorful dishes to help you get started.