15 High-Fiber Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Recipes to Make for Busy Mornings

Start your morning off right with these fiber-packed breakfast recipes. With at least 6 grams of fiber per serving, these dishes can help support healthy digestion, weight loss, heart health and many more impressive benefits. Plus, these recipes include staple ingredients of the Mediterranean diet, like whole grains, produce and lean proteins, so you can easily follow one of the healthiest eating patterns around. Whether it's a Yogurt & Fruit Smoothie that takes 10 minutes to make or Berry Chia Pudding you can prep the night before, these recipes are perfect for fueling busy mornings.