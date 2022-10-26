18 Low-Sugar Diabetes-Friendly Snack Recipes

From hummus and crackers to popcorn and veggie chips, these savory snacks are perfect for when midday hunger strikes. Complex carbs like quinoa and whole grains pair with low counts of saturated fats and sodium to help these snacks fit seamlessly into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. They're also low in sugar as they only contain 3 grams or less per serving. Recipes like our Homemade Multi-Seed Cracks and Chile-Lime Peanuts are delicious to munch on and will help keep you satisfied between meals.