Our 30 Best 30-Minute Mediterranean Diet Dinners

Danielle DeAngelis Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD October 25, 2022
These dinners are not only tasty, but they will also be ready to enjoy in no time. Only taking 30 minutes or less to prepare, these highly-rated dishes range from brothy soups to hearty skillets. With standout ingredients like fish, leafy greens, legumes and whole grains, it's no wonder that these meals follow one of the healthiest eating patterns around: the Mediterranean diet. Recipes like our Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp and Black Bean-Quinoa Bowl are healthy and delicious dinners that are great for any night of the week.

Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp

View Recipe

Yogurt makes a fine substitute for cream in the sauce for this easy pasta recipe. Just warm the yogurt (do not boil) and add some pasta-cooking water to thin it out. Lemon and fresh basil brighten up the whole-wheat pasta and complement the shrimp in this quick dinner recipe.

White Bean Soup with Pasta

Credit: Jacob Fox
View Recipe

We use mirepoix—a combination of onion, celery and carrots—to flavor this white bean soup. Keep a store-bought bag of the mixture in your freezer to ensure you always have some on hand without worrying about it going bad.

Grilled Chicken with Red Pepper-Pecan Romesco Sauce

View Recipe

Many variations of the Catalonian roasted tomato sauce, romesco sauce, add roasted red peppers for a little sweetness. Here, we scorch the peppers and tomato on the grill alongside the chicken to keep things simple.

Salmon Rice Bowl

Credit: Ali Redmond
View Recipe

Inspired by the viral TikTok trend, this tasty bowl makes for a satisfying lunch or dinner. With a handful of healthy ingredients, like instant brown rice, heart-healthy salmon and lots of crunchy veggies, you'll have a filling and flavorful meal in just 25 minutes. Looking to cut down on carbs? Try swapping in riced cauliflower in place of the brown rice.

Skillet Lemon Chicken with Spinach

Credit: Diana Chistruga
View Recipe

This simple, ultra-quick chicken dinner--packed with spinach and peppers--is delicious on its own or served over brown rice or your favorite pasta.

Black Bean-Quinoa Bowl

View Recipe

This black bean and quinoa bowl has many of the usual hallmarks of a taco salad, minus the fried bowl. We've loaded it up with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and avocado plus an easy hummus dressing to drizzle on top.

Rosemary Roasted Salmon with Asparagus & Potatoes

View Recipe

Yukon Golds are great here because they get crispy on the outside but completely creamy on the inside. A brush stroke or two of balsamic glaze provides a rich color and a sweet finish to the roasted salmon.

Chhole (Chickpea Curry)

View Recipe

Made with convenient canned beans, this quick and healthy Indian recipe is an authentic chickpea curry that you can make in minutes. If you want an additional vegetable, stir in some roasted cauliflower florets. Serve with brown basmati rice or warm naan.

Chicken & Veggie Fajitas

View Recipe

Time to clean out the fridge? These versatile skillet chicken fajitas are designed to work with whatever vegetables you happen to have on hand. The key is to slice all the veggies to approximately the same size so they cook evenly.

Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata

View Recipe

This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.

Charred Shrimp, Pesto & Quinoa Bowls

View Recipe

These shrimp, pesto and quinoa bowls are delicious, healthy, pretty and take less than 30 minutes to prep. In other words, they're basically the ultimate easy weeknight dinner. Feel free to add additional vegetables and swap the shrimp for chicken, steak, tofu or edamame.

Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos

View Recipe

These hearty vegan tacos are quick and easy to make, perfect for busy weeknights. They are so tasty no one will miss the meat or dairy.

Mushroom & Tofu Stir-Fry

View Recipe

This tofu veggie stir-fry is quick and easy, making it a great go-to weeknight meal. Baked tofu has a firm, toothsome texture that crisps well in a hot pan. You can find it in flavors like teriyaki and sesame, both of which are delicious here. Or opt for a smoked version, which has the same texture with a more robust flavor. Serve over brown rice.

Crispy Fish Taco Bowls

View Recipe

The adobo sauce in a can of chipotles lends earthy heat to the crema that tops these bowls. Don't toss out the unused peppers! Freeze them in an airtight container and pull them out to add to sauces, marinades or chili.

Sichuan Ramen Cup of Noodles with Cabbage & Tofu

View Recipe

The Sichuan province in the southwestern corner of China is known for its fiery dishes. Here, the richness of tahini tempers the spicy chile paste in this cup-of-noodles-style mason jar soup recipe. You can grind the Sichuan peppercorns in a spice grinder or mortar and pestle, or crush them with the bottom of a heavy skillet.

Salmon with Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa Salad

View Recipe

This zesty quinoa salad is delicious all on its own, with inspiration from the Mediterranean. Make a double batch for lunches later in the week.

Vegan Grain Bowl

View Recipe

This easy grain bowl has so much to love--sweet potatoes, protein-packed chickpeas, creamy avocado and homemade tahini dressing. Make the full recipe on the weekend and pack into individual serving containers for ready-to-go lunches for work all week.

Chickpea, Artichoke & Avocado Salad with Apple-Cider Dressing

View Recipe

This delicious 400-calorie salad is a helpful tool for weight loss because it provides a good balance of fiber, protein and healthy fats from loads of veggies and beans, all tossed in a tangy apple-cider vinaigrette. To meal-prep these for lunch throughout the week, pack the dressing and the salad separately and make sure your veggies are thoroughly dried before packing them together.

Air-Fryer Turkey Stuffed Peppers

View Recipe

Stuffed peppers are a classic family meal--and they're fun to eat, too. Instead of roasting the sweet peppers in the oven, use an air fryer to get them crisp-tender but not soggy.

Chicken-&-Mushroom Marsala

View Recipe

For the best flavor in this classic one-pan chicken dinner recipe use real Marsala wine, not the cooking-wine kind. Serve with mashed potatoes.

Green Veggie Bowl with Chicken & Lemon-Tahini Dressing

View Recipe

For this healthy 30-minute dinner, treat your veggies like pasta and cook until al dente, or just done. If you have a little extra time, double or triple the lemon-tahini dressing and use it to quickly dress a salad or as a sauce for steak or shrimp.

Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing

View Recipe

Curly kale forms the base of this salad, but you could use chard or spinach. To the greens, add a multitude of chopped veggies, such as broccoli, cabbage and carrots. Finish with rich salmon for protein and a drizzle of creamy yogurt dressing to bring it all together.

Easy Vegetarian Chili

View Recipe

Canned beans and tomatoes make this quick vegetarian chili recipe ready to go in just 30 minutes. Serve over rice or couscous, or with tortilla chips for added crunch, and add extra toppings as you see fit--sliced scallions, chopped fresh cilantro, diced avocado and sliced jalapeños are all tasty choices.

Chicken Hummus Bowls

View Recipe

The spiced chicken atop these bowls is ready fast with the help of the broiler. Serve with warm whole-wheat pita for scooping up extra hummus at the bottom of the bowl.

Chicken & White Bean Soup

View Recipe

Once again, rotisserie chickens can really relieve the dinner-rush pressure-especially in this Italian-inspired soup that cries out for a piece of crusty bread and a glass of red wine.

Dijon Salmon with Green Bean Pilaf

View Recipe

In this quick dinner recipe, the delicious garlicky-mustardy mayo that tops baked salmon is very versatile. Make extra to use as a dip for fries or to jazz up tuna salad. Precooked brown rice helps get this healthy dinner on the table fast, but if you have other leftover whole grains, such as quinoa or farro, they work well here too.

25-Minute Sweet Potato & Bean Enchiladas

Credit: Antonis Achilleos
View Recipe

These quick sweet potato and bean enchiladas are diabetes-friendly thanks to egg wraps that are lower in carbs than traditional tortillas. The vegetarian filling is both sweet and savory, while the topping adds texture and freshness.

Red Beans and Rice with Chicken

View Recipe

Fiber-rich red beans, whole-grain brown rice and skillet-cooked chicken breast are ready in just 20 minutes.

Beet & Shrimp Winter Salad

View Recipe

This healthy dinner salad recipe gets its staying power from protein-packed shrimp and fiber-rich barley. With a simple red-wine vinaigrette, this quick salad makes just one serving but is easy to double or triple. Look for precooked beets with other prepared vegetables in the produce department.

Bean & Veggie Taco Bowl

View Recipe

Simple brown rice and black beans serve as the backdrop for sautéed veggies and taco toppings!

By Danielle DeAngelis