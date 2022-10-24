12 Low-Carb, High-Protein Casserole Recipes

Danielle DeAngelis Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD October 24, 2022
Credit: Will Dickey

From egg casseroles for breakfast to cheesy chicken casseroles for dinner, these mains are tasty and healthy choices. With less than 15 grams of carbohydrates and at least 15 grams of protein per serving, these meals are light yet filling and can help you meet your nutritional goals while feeling good. Recipes like our Spinach, Mushroom & Egg Casserole and Chicken & Zucchini Casserole are delicious ways to stay fueled throughout the day.

Jalapeño Popper Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
In this jalapeño popper casserole, tender, juicy bites of chicken are slathered in a creamy, slightly spicy sauce with a crunchy topping of panko breadcrumbs and crispy bacon. Enjoy this casserole over rice for dinner or serve it with chips as a game-day appetizer.

Spinach, Mushroom & Egg Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree
This delightful spinach, mushroom and egg casserole is layered with earthy cooked mushrooms and baby spinach, fluffy eggs and nutty cave-aged Gruyère that deepens the flavor. Serve this easy casserole for breakfast, brunch or even dinner with a green salad on the side.

Cheesy Ground Beef & Cauliflower Casserole

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Ground beef and cauliflower combine to create a hearty weeknight casserole that both kids and adults will love. Serve with tortilla chips and sour cream.

Chicken & Zucchini Casserole

Credit: Photographer /Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall
This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb! The whole family will love this easy casserole, plus it's a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies (concealed in a delicious cheese sauce!).

Smoked Salmon & Goat Cheese Sheet-Pan Eggs

Credit: Casey Barber
Meal-prep breakfast for the week with these easy sheet-pan eggs, which can be served as is or in a sandwich. Smoky salmon, briny capers and creamy goat cheese load these frittata-like slices with flavor.

Buffalo Chicken & Cauliflower Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey
This creamy low-carb Buffalo chicken and cauliflower casserole is spicy and satisfying. Cauliflower and celery add a tender-crisp bite while a sprinkle of blue cheese on top adds a savory finish.

Sweet Potato, Sausage and Goat Cheese Egg Casserole

This hearty breakfast casserole, featuring roasted sweet potatoes, is the perfect dish to prepare for your next brunch gathering.

Chicken & Cauliflower-Rice Casserole

Credit: Will Dickey
Get your veggies and your protein fix in this easy, gluten-free chicken and cauliflower-rice casserole. Riced cauliflower stands in for traditional rice, making this creamy casserole low in carbs but—with the simple combination of Cheddar cheese and chicken—suitable for even the pickiest of eaters.

Hot Chicken Salad Casserole

A crunchy cornflake-almond topper complements this saucy chicken mixture.

Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole

This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.

Baked Cod Casserole

Dry white wine and Gruyère cheese give this fish casserole a rich flavor that hides its virtue. Before baking, we top the dish with seasoned whole-wheat breadcrumbs, which add a wholesome, nutty flavor and dietary fiber. For variety, you can substitute almost any mild white fish.

Bacon & Kale Sheet-Pan Eggs

Credit: Casey Barber
Our trick for making a big batch of eggs? Get out your sheet pan. With this simple recipe, you can easily meal-prep breakfast for the week. Serve them as is or in a sandwich. A sprinkling of za'atar—a Middle Eastern spice blend that's a mix of thyme, sumac, salt, sesame seeds and sometimes other herbs—adds big, bold flavor to these frittata-like squares.

By Danielle DeAngelis