12 Low-Carb, High-Protein Casserole Recipes

From egg casseroles for breakfast to cheesy chicken casseroles for dinner, these mains are tasty and healthy choices. With less than 15 grams of carbohydrates and at least 15 grams of protein per serving, these meals are light yet filling and can help you meet your nutritional goals while feeling good. Recipes like our Spinach, Mushroom & Egg Casserole and Chicken & Zucchini Casserole are delicious ways to stay fueled throughout the day.