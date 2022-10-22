Our 21 Best New Recipes for Thanksgiving Dinner
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, so why not switch up the menu a bit with these new recipes? From warm and delicious desserts to sides that will pair perfectly with the turkey, these dishes are begging for a spot on your Thanksgiving table. Recipes like our Glazed Carrots with Green Harissa & Benne Seed Crunch and Garlic-Rosemary Roasted Potatoes will become holiday staples for years to come.
Glazed Carrots with Green Harissa & Benne Seed Crunch
At The Anchorage in Greenville, South Carolina, chef Greg McPhee has a waste-free ethos and uses the entire carrot, including the greens, for this spicy, nutty side dish made with benne seeds, a local variety of sesame. To make sure they cook evenly, halve larger carrots lengthwise so they are all about the same size and no wider than 1 inch.
Asparagus Tart
This asparagus tart is balanced by notes of savory Gruyère, fresh asparagus and creamy ricotta cheese. Sweet peas and honey round out the flavors, with a dash of heat coming from crushed red pepper.
Loaded Smashed Brussels Sprouts
The sprouts in this loaded smashed Brussels sprouts recipe are cooked to crisp-tender, then crushed and baked in the oven and smothered in melted Cheddar cheese, bacon and a dollop of sour cream. Serve them as a fun side dish or a party appetizer.
Bruschetta Caprese
This bruschetta caprese has tons of fresh flavor from tomatoes, basil and mozzarella, with a splash of balsamic vinegar pulling everything together. Don't skip the step of letting the tomatoes drain before mixing! The salt infuses flavor while drawing out moisture so the toasts won't get soggy before serving.
Collard Green Salad with Peanut Vinaigrette
A Top Chef finalist and James Beard Award nominee, Dawn Burrell is also an Olympian. She found her love of food while traveling the world with the USA Track & Field team. That journey is what inspired her signature global comfort cooking style, which explores the intersection of African and Asian foods. Here, raw collard greens are massaged with a tangy peanut vinaigrette—featuring lime juice, ginger and fish sauce—to tenderize the leaves, like you would do with kale.
Pumpkin Zucchini Bread
This pumpkin zucchini bread is the perfect marriage of classic pumpkin bread and zucchini bread. Zucchini helps keep the bread tender and moist, while canned pumpkin gives it an orange hue that carries the flavor of pumpkin pie spice for a touch of fall.
Caesar Salad with Crispy Artichokes
This Caesar salad skips croutons in favor of cheesy pan-fried artichokes for an extra boost of vegetables and the same satisfying crunch.
Garlic-Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
These super-crispy garlic-rosemary roasted potatoes get their crackly outside by precooking the potatoes in water with a little baking soda. The baking soda helps break down the skin, allowing the flavors of garlic and rosemary to set in and crisp up when roasted in a hot oven. Serve these alongside roasted chicken, turkey or steak.
Apple Cider-Mezcal Margarita
This fall version of a margarita features apple cider and mezcal, a liquor made from agave much like tequila. Like a classic margarita, this one blends sweet and sour flavors with a hint of cinnamon and orange from triple sec.
Twice-Baked Potatoes Casserole
This twice-baked potatoes casserole has all the classic fixings in a creamy, smooth casserole. Leaving the potato skins on adds texture, while the bacon adds a little crunch. This crowd-pleasing casserole can be prepped ahead of time, making it perfect for your next big gathering.
Rotini with Creamy Pumpkin Pasta Sauce
This creamy pumpkin pasta sauce, spiked with fresh herbs and Parmesan cheese, is a great fall alternative to traditional tomato-based sauce. Here, we serve it with pasta, but it can also be used on pizza or as a dipping sauce alongside fresh-baked breadsticks.
Sweet Potato Biscuits
These sweet potato biscuits have a tender crumb with a crispy bottom from being baked in a cast-iron pan. Freezing the dough before baking helps maintain the biscuits' shape and keeps the butter intact to give the biscuits more lift and a light texture. The sweet honey butter complements the biscuits' savory flavor.
Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Cabbage
Cabbage gets transformed in the oven with garlic, Parmesan and olive oil in this simple vegetable side. This irresistible side dish would make a welcome addition to any meal—try serving it alongside chicken or steak.
Skillet Corn
This skillet corn recipe features plenty of sweet, fresh summer corn. A small amount of aromatics complement the corn but don't overpower it. Parsley adds color and freshness.
Air-Fryer Sweet Potatoes
These air-fryer sweet potatoes are nicely crisped around the edges and tender on the inside. Ground sumac adds a nice tang to the spice mix, but paprika can be used in its place.
Loaded Broccoli Salad
This is the broccoli salad you will get special requests for. The combination of bacon, sour cream, mayonnaise, scallions and Cheddar is hard to resist. And the addition of rice vinegar or cider vinegar sharpens all the flavors.
Baked Pears
These easy baked pears are soft with just a little bite and are perfect with the delicious buttery spiced syrup spooned over the top.
Hasselback Sweet Potatoes with Garlic-Yogurt Sauce
A creamy garlic-yogurt sauce pairs well with the sweetness of these crispy roasted sweet potatoes. To achieve the signature hasselback appearance, position two wooden spoons alongside the potatoes as you cut. The spoons will prevent you from cutting through the sweet potatoes entirely and won't cause damage to the knife blade.
Garlic Mashed Red Potatoes
These garlic mashed red potatoes use the cooking liquid to impart a rich garlic flavor. The starch from the potatoes helps make these mashed potatoes creamy without having to use milk or heavy cream.
Buttermilk Biscuits
These hearty buttermilk biscuits are easy to make. Whole-wheat flour gives them a nutty flavor with a tender texture and crispy edges. Serve with a drizzle of honey.
Pumpkin Pie Crisp
This cozy dessert features all the flavors you know and love in a pumpkin pie, but without the hassle of rolling a crust. The creamy pumpkin filling is complemented by the warm spices in the pumpkin pie spice blend and maple syrup. Oats and pecans add a lovely crunch to the topping. Serve warm with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.