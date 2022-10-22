11 High-Protein Snacks for Kids

Whether it's a loaded toast to enjoy at home or roasted nuts to eat on the go, these kid-friendly snack recipes are tasty and nutritious options to fuel your family. With at least 7 grams of protein per serving, these snacks will keep the kids full, satisfied and energized for the day ahead. Recipes like our Peanut Butter and Apple-Cinnamon Topped Toast and Coconut Cashew Breakfast Bites are nourishing choices to help keep between-meal hunger at bay.

Peanut Butter and Apple-Cinnamon Topped Toast

This peanut butter and apple-cinnamon topped toast is sure to satisfy for breakfast or a snack.

Coconut-Cashew Breakfast Bites

Never skip breakfast again: keep these coconut and date breakfast bites in the fridge or freezer, and you'll always have a grab-and-go option for busy mornings.

Grapes & Cheese

Sweet and savory is the definition of this satisfying snack.

Crackers with Peanut Butter

Salty and sweet, crunchy and creamy, this snack combines the best of all worlds.

Apple & Peanut Butter Toast

A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.

Everything-Seasoned Almonds

Credit: Jennifer Causey
Grinding up the everything bagel seasoning in a spice grinder will help it adhere to the almonds.

Peanut Butter-Banana Roll-Ups

These healthy roll-ups with peanut butter and bananas make eating lunch fun! Kids will love the bite-sized version of this sandwich. Try sunflower seed butter as an allergy-friendly alternative.

Pizza Pistachios

Credit: Jennifer Causey
Nutritional yeast mimics the flavor of cheese, lending a pizza-like flavor to these playful spiced pistachios.

Sweet and Salty Roasted Nuts

Spicy seasonings add a bit of zing to roasted nuts for an appetizer that's perfect for any occasion.

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

Bread with Peanut Butter

This quick-and-easy snack is a hearty treat that is packed with protein and has heart-healthy monounsaturated fat.

