11 High-Protein Snacks for Kids

Whether it's a loaded toast to enjoy at home or roasted nuts to eat on the go, these kid-friendly snack recipes are tasty and nutritious options to fuel your family. With at least 7 grams of protein per serving, these snacks will keep the kids full, satisfied and energized for the day ahead. Recipes like our Peanut Butter and Apple-Cinnamon Topped Toast and Coconut Cashew Breakfast Bites are nourishing choices to help keep between-meal hunger at bay.