11 High-Protein Snacks for Kids
Whether it's a loaded toast to enjoy at home or roasted nuts to eat on the go, these kid-friendly snack recipes are tasty and nutritious options to fuel your family. With at least 7 grams of protein per serving, these snacks will keep the kids full, satisfied and energized for the day ahead. Recipes like our Peanut Butter and Apple-Cinnamon Topped Toast and Coconut Cashew Breakfast Bites are nourishing choices to help keep between-meal hunger at bay.
Peanut Butter and Apple-Cinnamon Topped Toast
This peanut butter and apple-cinnamon topped toast is sure to satisfy for breakfast or a snack.
Coconut-Cashew Breakfast Bites
Never skip breakfast again: keep these coconut and date breakfast bites in the fridge or freezer, and you'll always have a grab-and-go option for busy mornings.
Grapes & Cheese
Sweet and savory is the definition of this satisfying snack.
Crackers with Peanut Butter
Salty and sweet, crunchy and creamy, this snack combines the best of all worlds.
Apple & Peanut Butter Toast
A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.
Everything-Seasoned Almonds
Grinding up the everything bagel seasoning in a spice grinder will help it adhere to the almonds.
Peanut Butter-Banana Roll-Ups
These healthy roll-ups with peanut butter and bananas make eating lunch fun! Kids will love the bite-sized version of this sandwich. Try sunflower seed butter as an allergy-friendly alternative.
Pizza Pistachios
Nutritional yeast mimics the flavor of cheese, lending a pizza-like flavor to these playful spiced pistachios.
Sweet and Salty Roasted Nuts
Spicy seasonings add a bit of zing to roasted nuts for an appetizer that's perfect for any occasion.
Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast
This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
Bread with Peanut Butter
This quick-and-easy snack is a hearty treat that is packed with protein and has heart-healthy monounsaturated fat.