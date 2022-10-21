16 DASH Diet Breakfast Ideas

The DASH diet (AKA the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) is one of the best eating patterns to support your heart health and help lower blood pressure. These breakfast ideas follow the DASH diet by featuring nutritious ingredients like produce, whole grains, low-fat dairy and lean protein. With low counts of saturated fats and sodium and high counts of potassium, these meals are aligned with our heart-healthy and high-blood pressure recipe parameters, too. Recipes like our Summer Skillet Vegetable & Egg Scramble and Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie are tasty choices for a filling and energizing morning meal.