20 Easy Diabetes-Friendly Snacks You Can Make Ahead for Busy Weeks

There are so many reasons to make these easy, healthy snack recipes in preparation for busier seasons. Not only are they perfect for making ahead, but with three steps or less, they're super simple to prepare. Plus, they feature complex carbs like chickpeas, whole grains and fruit and hold low amounts of saturated fats and sodium, so they fit seamlessly into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas and Savory Date & Pistachio Bites will help keep you feeling energized and satisfied between meals.