14 Smashed Veggie Side Dishes for Dinner Tonight

Danielle DeAngelis Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD October 19, 2022
Credit: Victor Protasio

Bring your veggie side dish to the next level with these smashed-and-seasoned recipes. Brussels sprouts, carrots, beets, shallots and more can be smashed to help the veggies soak in the flavors for a delicious and crispy bite. Recipes like our Crispy Smashed Potatoes with Green Horseradish Sauce and Smashed Artichokes with Lemon-Dill Aioli will pair well with dinner tonight and make it easy to up your veg intake.

Crispy Smashed Potatoes with Green Horseradish Sauce

Crispy Smashed Potatoes with Green Horseradish Sauce

These roasted smashed potatoes show off all the goodness of russets: fluffy insides surrounded by shatteringly crisp skin. The easy horseradish sauce topping adds a delicious flavor boost.

Crispy Smashed Brussels Sprouts

Credit: Jacob Fox
Crispy Smashed Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts get crispy and flavorful in the oven when they're "smashed" and seasoned with Parmesan cheese and everything bagel seasoning.

Smashed Artichokes with Lemon-Dill Aioli

Credit: Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall
Smashed Artichokes with Lemon-Dill Aioli

These smashed artichoke hearts are crispy with a tender, almost flaky interior and are just firm enough to dip in the bright and fresh lemon-dill aioli.

Crispy Smashed Loaded Potatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio
Crispy Smashed Loaded Potatoes

These crispy smashed loaded potatoes have all the features of your favorite baked potatoes but with an extra-crispy texture. Serve this easy appetizer at your next potluck or game-day gathering.

Crispy Smashed Shallots with Goat Cheese & Fig Jam

Credit: Jacob Fox
Crispy Smashed Shallots with Goat Cheese & Fig Jam

These crispy smashed shallots mellow while they roast and become the perfect vessel for sweet fig jam and creamy goat cheese. Serve these shallots as an appetizer or alongside grilled chicken or steak.

Garlic-Rosemary Smashed Potatoes

Garlic-Rosemary Smashed Potatoes

A combination of baked, mashed and roasted, these crusty, garlicky smashed potatoes are a healthy and creative alternative. Serve alongside a seared steak or roasted pork tenderloin and green beans.

Loaded Smashed Radishes

Credit: Christine Ma
Loaded Smashed Radishes

These smashed radishes have all the toppings you would expect from a loaded potato, but lower-carb radishes are used as a base instead. Radishes get nice and creamy in the center when baked, and their peppery flavor mellows to let the classic flavors of bacon, Cheddar cheese and sour cream shine through.

Smashed Sweet Potatoes

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Smashed Sweet Potatoes

Southwestern spices coat slices of sweet potato that are baked, smashed and then broiled to create a light, crispy exterior. A sprinkle of flaky sea salt finishes the dish.

Loaded Smashed Brussels Sprouts

Credit: Greg Dupree
Loaded Smashed Brussels Sprouts

The sprouts in this loaded smashed Brussels sprouts recipe are cooked to crisp-tender, then crushed and baked in the oven and smothered in melted Cheddar cheese, bacon and a dollop of sour cream. Serve them as a fun side dish or a party appetizer.

Crispy Smashed Cauliflower with Pesto

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Crispy Smashed Cauliflower with Pesto

Cauliflower gets steamed before it gets flattened and flavored with a dollop of pesto. A quick trip under the broiler gives it a satisfying, crispy exterior.

Crispy Smashed Broccoli with Za'atar

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Crispy Smashed Broccoli with Za'atar

Za'atar spice coats broccoli florets that crisp up under the broiler. A dollop of yogurt adds a creamy finish. Serve as an easy side paired with grilled kebabs or as a light appetizer.

Smashed Butternut Squash with Harissa & Goat Cheese

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Smashed Butternut Squash with Harissa & Goat Cheese

Butternut squash is roasted and topped with spicy harissa and creamy goat cheese before sizzling under the broiler. Serve this flavorful dish as an appetizer or as a side paired with roasted chicken or lamb chops. Choose a squash with a long neck if possible.

Smashed Carrots

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Smashed Carrots

Smashing steamed carrots coated in curry powder then finishing them under the broiler lets the flavor set in and gives the carrots a light, crispy edge.

Crispy Smashed Beets with Goat Cheese

Crispy Smashed Beets with Goat Cheese

Cooked beets are lightly pressed and pan-fried for a charred, crispy outer crust--similar to that of smashed potatoes. The herbed goat cheese dip makes this healthy appetizer or easy side dish even more delicious.

By Danielle DeAngelis