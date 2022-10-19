14 Smashed Veggie Side Dishes for Dinner Tonight

Bring your veggie side dish to the next level with these smashed-and-seasoned recipes. Brussels sprouts, carrots, beets, shallots and more can be smashed to help the veggies soak in the flavors for a delicious and crispy bite. Recipes like our Crispy Smashed Potatoes with Green Horseradish Sauce and Smashed Artichokes with Lemon-Dill Aioli will pair well with dinner tonight and make it easy to up your veg intake.