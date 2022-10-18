A Month of Veggie-Packed Soups Perfect for Soup Season
Soup season is finally here, so it's time to stir up the pot with these flavor-packed recipes. Full of veggies like onions, greens, carrots, celery and potatoes, these bowls are comforting and nutritious choices for chilly nights. Recipes like our Lemon-Garlic Vegetable Soup and Spicy Vegetable & Chicken Soup are so delicious, they'll become a regular part of your dinner rotation.
Lemon-Garlic Vegetable Soup
This light and lovely soup features fresh vegetables, herbs and a splash of lemon juice to brighten the flavor. Serve with a dollop of homemade pesto.
Spicy Vegetable & Chicken Soup
Who wouldn't want to eat their vegetables when they're tucked into a fragrant broth with bits of tasty chicken and spiked with a shot of fresh lime and cilantro? This healthy Southwestern chicken vegetable soup seems even richer with the smoky flavor from roasted poblano peppers and garlic. Serve this healthy chicken soup recipe with tortilla chips.
Use-It-Up Vegetable Soup
For the best results, choose one "star" vegetable and no more than 3 supporting ones to prevent the flavors from getting muddy—go green with a mixture of broccoli stems, cauliflower leaves and core, wilted kale and spinach, or get a beta carotene boost with leftover winter squash, wrinkly carrots and a parsnip. The addition of potato (perhaps an old one that's growing roots?) and a scoop of oats give the soup a luxurious mouthfeel without cream, while lemon juice brightens the flavor.
Stuffed Cabbage Soup
Like stuffed cabbage? You'll love this easy stuffed cabbage soup. It's got all of the classic flavors of stuffed cabbage without all the fuss of stuffing. Plus, you can make this warming soup ahead of time or freeze it for later for a quick dinner or lunch.
Chicken & Bok Choy Soup with Ginger & Mushrooms
Spice up this healthy and nourishing chicken soup with chile sauce, such as Sriracha, and/or serve the soup over noodles to make it a more substantial main dish.
Gbegiri Soup (Honey Bean Soup)
Also known as ewa-olyin in the language of Nigeria's Yoruba people, which translates to "beans naturally coated with honey," honey beans, native to Nigeria, indeed have a hint of sweetness. They form the base of this popular Yoruba soup. Optional crayfish powder adds a smoky-sweet pleasantly fishy flavor.
One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan
This lentil-vegetable soup is packed with kale and tomatoes for a filling, flavorful main dish. If you have it, the Parmesan cheese rind adds nuttiness and gives the broth some body.
Rotisserie Chicken Soup
In this installment of Diaspora Dining, Jessica B. Harris' series on foods of the African diaspora, the author and historian contemplates change and chicken soup, and how her own chicken soup tastes and methods have evolved. For her favorite version, Harris loves using lemon, avocado and cilantro, plus her favorite time-saving hack: the store-bought rotisserie chicken.
Butternut Squash, Tomato, Chard & Chickpea Soup
This vegan soup recipe is chock-full of colorful vegetables. All those veggies give this soup plenty of fiber, upping the satisfaction factor while keeping calories low—a combination that can aid in weight loss over time and potentially help you lose belly fat. Vibrant turmeric adds a golden color to the flavorful broth, while cumin and ginger give it a bright, fresh finish. And the best part? This healthy soup recipe takes only 20 minutes, start to finish!
Kale, White Bean & Pasta Soup
This veggie-packed kale, white bean and pasta soup is hearty and flavorful. Mashing beans into the soup gives it body and creaminess without actual cream. Serve this delicious vegetarian soup with a piece of crusty whole-grain bread on the side.
Vegan Lentil Soup
This vegan lentil soup recipe is packed with fresh ingredients and plenty of lentils that deliver a healthy dose of fiber in each bite. This vegan soup is the perfect cold-weather lunch or healthy dinner the whole family will love.
Cream of Potato Soup
Nothing is more comforting than a bowl of cream of potato soup. Our version is hearty, thickened by potatoes releasing their starch while cooking. The fennel, leeks and celery provide brightness, while Worcestershire adds a pop of savory flavor.
Pureed Broccoli Soup
In this easy broccoli soup recipe, broccoli cooks together with onions, celery, garlic and fresh herbs and is puréed into a delicious creamy soup. Try this healthy broccoli soup alongside grilled cheese sandwiches or as a starter for a simple dinner.
Creamy Mushroom & Orzo Soup with Lemon & Parmesan
This creamy mushroom soup is filled with hearty orzo and plenty of veggies. The sherry, thyme and lemon boost and brighten the flavor, while sour cream thickens the broth and gives it extra tanginess.
Spicy Black Bean Soup
This healthy vegetarian bean soup recipe draws inspiration from Brazil's feijoada, a pork and black bean stew. Blackened jalapeños, fire-roasted tomatoes and smoked paprika give it plenty of flavor.
Shrimp & Okra Soup
The combination of veggies in this shrimp and okra soup work well together, and the soup served over rice makes for a filling and delicious dinner. For heat-seekers, add a dash of hot sauce before serving.
Chipotle Chicken & Vegetable Soup
This healthy chicken and vegetable soup recipe is perfect for when you're in the mood for comfort food. The small amount of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce gives it a mild spice level. For a spicier soup, stir in up to 2 tablespoons chipotle peppers. Look for the small cans of smoked chipotle peppers in adobo sauce near other Mexican ingredients in well-stocked supermarkets. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 6 months.
Fassoulatha (White Bean Soup)
Also known as fasolada, this simple, rich stew is popular in Greek cuisine. Featuring a medley of white beans, tomatoes, carrots and celery, this fragrant stew is perfect for cooler weather.
Persian-Style Butternut Squash Soup
Swap out your basic butternut squash soup for this fragrant version that includes sweet potato and a medley of spices like cinnamon, cumin, coriander and saffron. A drizzle of maple syrup and a few drops of orange water brighten the flavors, while a sprinkle of sumac adds a pop of color and a tangy edge. This healthy butternut squash soup would be a wonderful starter for your Thanksgiving meal.
Weight-Loss Cabbage Soup
Loaded with cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, tomato and plenty of seasoning, this healthy cabbage soup recipe packs in lots of flavor and is ultra-satisfying. This easy recipe makes a big batch for lunches or veggie-packed snacks all week. If you want to bump up the satisfaction factor even more, top with a little cheese or avocado.
Smoky Black Bean & Pepper Soup
Unlike many black bean soups, this Cuban-inspired one is pepper-packed and leaves the beans intact for a more interesting texture. It's equally delicious served on its own or over rice.
Slow-Cooker Chicken & Vegetable Noodle Soup
This slow-cooker chicken noodle soup fits nicely into the Mediterranean diet thanks to plenty of vegetables, lean chicken breast and whole-wheat pasta. Pair it with a salad and toasted whole-grain bread for an easy, healthy dinner.
Carrot Soup
This easy carrot soup recipe is a great way to use up a bag of carrots that were forgotten in your produce drawer. The carrots cook together with aromatics like onions, garlic and fresh herbs before being puréed into a silky smooth soup that's delicious for dinner or packed up for lunch.
Potato, Leek & Asparagus Soup
Rather than tossing your potato peels, asparagus stalks and leek tops, cook them down into this soup instead. Once tender, they'll blend right in. Plus, they contain prebiotic fiber to help feed the good bugs in your gut. We reserve the asparagus tips to pan-fry with peas for a bright green garnish.
Matzo Ball Soup with Carrot & Dill
Nothing says Passover like matzo ball soup. The key to these tender, flavorful matzo balls is a hint of schmaltz (chicken fat), a little seltzer and an extra-long simmer. If schmaltz is not readily available at your market, ask the butcher or seek out a local meat market. Or, if you have chicken on hand, remove the skin and cook it over low heat to render the fat. If matzo meal is unavailable, look for whole matzo crackers and grind them at home in your food processor.
Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato & Spinach Soup
Loaded with umami from tomatoes, creaminess (and fiber!) from beans and bright flavor and satisfying mouthfeel from lemon, this vegetarian-friendly soup is compulsively eatable. And it could be on your table in 30 minutes. Plus, it's jam-packed with nutrients from spinach, and we cut the salt by using low-sodium vegetable broth and unsalted cannellini beans.
Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup
Make this low-calorie vegetable soup recipe with ease in this load-and-go crock pot recipe. After simmering away in the slow cooker, portion it into individual serving containers and store in the fridge or freezer for fast, healthy lunches or an easy, satisfying snack. This weight-loss vegetable soup fills you up without a lot of calories, plus it's an easy way to eat more vegetables.
Healthy Chicken Tortilla Soup
Rather than using store-bought tortilla chips, which are usually deep-fried, we skip the mess (and dangerous hot oil) by baking the corn tortillas instead. The result is a crispy topping that saves on sodium and completes a bowl of this healthy chicken soup.
Yasai-To-Tofu-no-Misoshiru (Hearty Miso Soup with Vegetables & Tofu)
Miso soup can be enjoyed any time of the day, but it is traditionally a Japanese breakfast soup. Many restaurants serve it with just a few morsels of seaweed and tofu, but at home, miso soup can be hearty, packed with just about any vegetable. You can skip the process of making the dashi and use low-sodium broth instead.
Vegan Cabbage Soup
This vegan soup recipe is surprisingly easy to make. The flavorful broth is spiked with garlic, tomatoes and a hint of coriander. Just slice and dice your cabbage and fennel and you'll be enjoying this quick healthy soup in no time.
Chicken Orzo Soup
This quick chicken orzo soup has warm, comforting flavors from the perfect combination of broth, chicken and vegetables. The orzo makes it filling without weighing it down.