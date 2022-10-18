20 30-Minute Mediterranean Diet Dinners for Two

These delicious dinners for two feature ingredients like chicken, fish, legumes and leafy greens, which fit into one of the healthiest eating patterns around: the Mediterranean diet. Plus, each dish takes 30 minutes or less to make, so you can whip up a healthy evening meal with ease. Pair recipes like our Air-Fryer Salmon with Horseradish Rub and Chicken Breasts with Mushroom Cream Sauce with a tasty side salad for a flavorful and nutritious night in.