21 Low-Calorie, High-Protein Dinners in 30 Minutes

A low-calorie, high-protein dinner is perfect for when you want something lighter yet satisfying. With at least 15 grams of protein per serving, these meals can help you reap the benefits of getting enough protein, including supporting healthy immune function and bone health. And containing no more than 575 calories per serving, these meals can help you meet your nutritional goals. Recipes like our Chicken & Veggie Fajitas and Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta are healthy and easy choices that can help you get dinner on the table in 30 minutes or less.