12 Diabetes-Friendly Lunch Ideas in 10 Minutes

These recipes make it easy to enjoy a quick and healthy lunch. From salads and grain bowls to wraps and sandwiches, these midday meals only take 10 minutes or less to prep, making them perfect to pack on busy days. And with complex carbs like legumes and whole grains alongside low counts of saturated fat and sodium, these lunches are ideal for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Chicken Avocado BLT Wrap and Quinoa Deli Salad are delicious choices for any day of the week.