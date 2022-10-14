15 DASH Diet Lunch Ideas

The DASH diet (AKA the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) is one of the best eating patterns to follow to help lower blood pressure and support heart health. Following the DASH diet, these lunch ideas showcase ample whole grains, produce, low-fat dairy and lean protein sources. They also contain low counts of saturated fat and sodium while providing a good source of potassium to align with our heart-healthy and high-blood-pressure recipe parameters. Recipes like our Taco Bowls with Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower and Veggie & Hummus Sandwich are nutritious and flavorful additions to your lunch rotation.