18 High-Protein Soups for Dinner

Danielle DeAngelis Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD October 13, 2022
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Credit: Photographer: Dera Burreson, Food stylist: Josh Hake

A bowl of soup for dinner is the perfect comforting meal for chilly nights, and these high-protein soups are especially satisfying. With at least 15 grams of protein per serving, these nutritious bowls can help support muscle growth, healthy digestion and healthy immune function. Recipes like our Chicken & Bok Choy Soup with Ginger & Mushrooms and One-Pot Turkey & Vegetable Soup will keep you feeling full and nourished all season long.

Start Slideshow

1 of 18

Chicken & Bok Choy Soup with Ginger & Mushrooms

Credit: Photographer: Dera Burreson, Food stylist: Josh Hake
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Spice up this healthy and nourishing chicken soup with chile sauce, such as Sriracha, and/or serve the soup over noodles to make it a more substantial main dish.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

One-Pot Turkey Vegetable Soup

Credit: Photography / Antonis Achilleos, Styling / Christine Keely, Ali Ramee
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Got leftover turkey? Use it in this turkey vegetable soup for a satisfying main dish that's full of bright flavors thanks to the use of lemon juice and lemon zest.

3 of 18

Slow-Cooker Chicken & Vegetable Noodle Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This slow-cooker chicken noodle soup fits nicely into the Mediterranean diet thanks to plenty of vegetables, lean chicken breast and whole-wheat pasta. Pair it with a salad and toasted whole-grain bread for an easy, healthy dinner.

Advertisement

4 of 18

Butternut Squash Soup with Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Layering apple slices into grilled cheese sandwiches adds a little crunch to a favorite soup dipper. And creamy butternut squash soup with ginger, cumin and turmeric is a nice change of pace from grilled cheese's usual tomato soup partner. If you have a sensitive palate, you can cut back on the spices. Be sure to use seasonal squash for the best squash flavor. Serve the duo for a comforting and easy weeknight dinner for the family. The soup keeps well in the fridge, so save leftovers for lunch or dinner later in the week.

5 of 18

Chicken Enchilada Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Corn tortillas thicken this chicken enchilada soup, but Cheddar and cream cheese give it the richness you'd expect from an enchilada. Serve it with something fresh and crunchy like a jicama slaw dressed with a little olive oil and lime juice for a healthy dinner that will appeal to the whole family.

6 of 18

Kale, White Bean & Pasta Soup

Credit: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This veggie-packed kale, white bean and pasta soup is hearty and flavorful. Mashing beans into the soup gives it body and creaminess without actual cream. Serve this delicious vegetarian soup with a piece of crusty whole-grain bread on the side.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 18

One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan

Credit: Antonis Achilleos
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This lentil-vegetable soup is packed with kale and tomatoes for a filling, flavorful main dish. If you have it, the Parmesan cheese rind adds nuttiness and gives the broth some body.

8 of 18

Rotisserie Chicken Soup

Credit: Brittany Conerly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this installment of Diaspora Dining, Jessica B. Harris' series on foods of the African diaspora, the author and historian contemplates change and chicken soup, and how her own chicken soup tastes and methods have evolved. For her favorite version, Harris loves using lemon, avocado and cilantro, plus her favorite time-saving hack: the store-bought rotisserie chicken.

9 of 18

Stuffed Pepper Soup

Credit: Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Inspired by stuffed peppers, this soup is ready faster and with fewer dishes too! Have fun with the toppings—we top it with onion, Cheddar cheese and tortilla chips here, but salsa, sour cream and corn would also make stellar additions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 18

Instant Pot Chicken Soup with Root Vegetables & Barley

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Be sure to use bone-in chicken here--it enhances the flavor of the broth, and the bones are easy to remove after cooking. This healthy chicken soup can be made in an Instant Pot or pressure cooker.

11 of 18

Italian Wedding Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This Italian Wedding Soup recipe is Italian comfort food at its best, and this easy soup recipe lends itself to countless variations. Substitute spinach, chicory, chard or any other leafy green for the escarole or kale, and any leftover cooked (or canned) beans for the white beans in this healthy Italian wedding soup recipe.

12 of 18

Spaghetti Squash Soup with Sausage

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy soup is a great way to showcase the versatility of spaghetti squash. Sweet Italian sausage pairs well with the subtle sweetness of the squash. The broth that coats the thin strands of spaghetti squash is flavorful and light.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 18

Potsticker & Vegetable Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Skip the frying pan and make a full meal out of store-bought dumplings with this quick and easy 30-minute soup. Shao Hsing (or Shaoxing) is a seasoned rice wine used in Chinese cooking. Look for it in Asian specialty markets or with other Asian ingredients in large supermarkets.

14 of 18

Chicken Vegetable Soup

Credit: Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Sammy Mila
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Barley adds texture, flavor and a healthy dose of fiber to this chicken vegetable soup recipe.

15 of 18

Smoky Black Bean & Pepper Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Unlike many black bean soups, this Cuban-inspired one is pepper-packed and leaves the beans intact for a more interesting texture. It's equally delicious served on its own or over rice.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 18

Chicken Potpie Soup with Tater Tot Topping

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This bubbling stewlike soup is a great way to use up leftover cooked chicken or turkey--and a perfect excuse to indulge in crispy, puffy tater tots. This easy dinner recipe is sure to be a hit with the whole family.

17 of 18

Vegetarian Udon Noodle Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This Japanese-style udon soup recipe uses several Asian ingredients that are available at most grocery stores, including udon noodles, mirin (cooking wine), miso, and sesame oil. All will keep for months in the pantry or fridge.

18 of 18

Pot Roast Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Plenty of veggies--and of course, meat and potatoes--guarantee that this ode to the classic Sunday supper will satisfy even the hungriest diners.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Danielle DeAngelis