15 Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Recipes for Busy Mornings

These quick and easy breakfasts are the best for busy mornings, from blueberry muffins you can make ahead or veggie omelets that only take ten minutes or less to prepare. You don't need to give up carbs to be healthier (carbs are full of nutritional benefits), but if you're looking to reduce your carb intake, we capped these breakfasts at 15 grams of carbohydrates per serving. These morning meals also include plenty of nutrient-rich ingredients, like eggs, salmon, fruits and leafy greens, which fit well into the Mediterranean diet—one of the healthiest eating patterns to follow. Recipes like our Mascarpone & Berries Toast and 10-Minute Spinach Omelet are healthy and tasty choices to start your day.