18 Air Fryer Recipes You'll Want to Make This Fall

Danielle DeAngelis October 10, 2022
Credit: Caitlin Bensel

These delicious fall recipes make good use of your air fryer. Whether it's a comforting main dish like meatloaf or chicken Parmesan or a seasonal side like sweet potatoes or cauliflower, these dishes prove that the air fryer is an essential kitchen appliance. Recipes like our Air-Fryer Butternut Squash and Air-Fryer Buffalo Wings are healthy, tasty and perfect for the season.

Air-Fryer Butternut Squash

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Butternut squash gets tender with slightly crispy edges when it's cooked in the air fryer. The simple seasonings here complement the subtle sweetness from the squash. Serve this quick and easy side dish with just about anything, from roast chicken to pork.

Air-Fryer Buffalo Wings

A sports bar favorite comes home with these deliciously crispy chicken wings in the air fryer, which require just 10 minutes of active prep time. In fact, one of EatingWell's recipe testers declared this air-fryer Buffalo wing recipe "a reason to buy an air fryer." Add a spicy sauce, carrot sticks, celery sticks and ranch dressing for dipping and you have a healthy take on wings that's sure to score.

Air-Fryer Cabbage

Credit: Jacob Fox
Cabbage gets nice and crispy in this simple air-fryer cabbage recipe. The crumble of Parmesan and spices gets into the grooves of the cabbage, adding flavor throughout.

Air-Fryer Tofu

Credit: Brittany Conerly
This air-fryer tofu has a savory flavor with just a hint of heat from the Sriracha. Pressing the tofu for at least 30 minutes gives it a firm texture on the inside while the air fryer gives it a crispy exterior.

Air-Fryer Meatloaf

Credit: Jacob Fox
Air-fryer meatloaf is perfect for those who like a crispy outside and tender juicy inside. This air-fryer meatloaf recipe has the classic flavors of Worcestershire sauce and onion, with a ketchup coating on top.

Air-Fryer Apples

Credit: Jacob Fox
These air-fryer apples are warm and tender, with cinnamon and orange zest adding subtle spice and flavor. Maple syrup makes these air-fryer apples just sweet enough.

Air-Fryer Drumsticks

Credit: Photographer: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall
These simple air-fryer drumsticks are sweet and savory with a subtly smoky flavor from smoked paprika. Lime zest adds bright flavor. These drumsticks pair well with just about anything, from a simple green salad to roasted sweet potatoes.

Air-Fryer Sweet Potatoes

Credit: Jacob Fox
These air-fryer sweet potatoes are nicely crisped around the edges and tender on the inside. Ground sumac adds a nice tang to the spice mix, but paprika can be used in its place.

Air-Fryer Turkey Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed peppers are a classic family meal--and they're fun to eat, too. Instead of roasting the sweet peppers in the oven, use an air fryer to get them crisp-tender but not soggy.

Air-Fryer Cauliflower

An air fryer delivers nutty roasted cauliflower with a nice hit of zippy lemon flavor and a hint of coriander in this easy side dish that's perfect for most any meal.

Air-Fryer Baby Potatoes

Credit: Jacob Fox
These savory air-fryer potatoes are crispy on the outside and make a perfect no-fuss side dish that pairs well with just about everything while freeing up your oven.

Air-Fryer Broccoli

Credit: Jacob Fox
The Parmesan cheese in this air-fryer broccoli gives this easy side dish a savory flavor, while a squeeze of lemon over the top after cooking adds brightness and acidity.

Air-Fryer Chicken Parmesan

An air fryer is a great way to enjoy chicken Parmesan with much less oil. A 5- or 6-quart air fryer fits two chicken breasts perfectly to get that signature crispy crust. (A smaller air fryer will work too, but you may have to overlap the breasts a little.)

Air-Fryer Spaghetti Squash

Credit: Jacob Fox
This simple air-fryer spaghetti squash takes on a nice roasted flavor from the air fryer. You can enjoy it plain or dress it up with your favorite sauce or grated cheese.

Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

Air-fried sweet potato fries are crispy, tender and delicately sweet. They're also made with less fat than traditional fries, so they're a healthier option when you're craving crunchy spuds. If the cinnamon-pepper spice is too intense, try thyme, oregano, paprika or garlic instead.

Air-Fryer Empanadas

Credit: Jacob Fox
These air-fryer empanadas cook up golden-crisp in the air fryer. The simple filling of peppers and ground beef pairs beautifully with bright and herby chimichurri sauce.

Air-Fryer Beets with Feta

Credit: Jacob Fox
This air-fryer beets with feta recipe is a great way to enjoy beets. It's super easy to throw together, and it's just as good eaten cold as part of a salad as it is warm on its own.

Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Chips

Thinly sliced sweet potatoes fry to a crispy crunch in the air fryer. These homemade chips also use much less oil, which cuts down on calories and fat. They're a naturally sweet side for sandwiches, burgers, wraps and more.

By Danielle DeAngelis