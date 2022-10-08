20 30-Minute Mediterranean Diet Dinners for Heart Health

It can take as little as 30 minutes or less to whip up a delicious and nutritious dinner tonight. Ingredients like salmon, whole grains, beans and leafy greens are not only staples of the Mediterranean diet, but they are also heart-healthy ingredients that are full of fiber, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals. These meals follow one of the healthiest eating patterns around while also being lower in saturated fat and sodium to help you reach your nutrition goals. Recipes like our Chicken & Vegetable Penne with Parsley-Walnut Pesto and Chhole (Chickpea Curry) are healthy, tasty and easy to make any night of the week.