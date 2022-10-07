17 One-Pot Breakfast Recipes for Fall Weekends
These healthy breakfast recipes embrace our favorite fall flavors, from pumpkin and apple to spinach and broccoli. Plus, they only require one pot or pan to make, so prepping and cleaning will be a breeze. Recipes like our Broccoli Parmesan Cheese Omelet and Apple Dutch Baby Pancake are perfect morning meals for this weekend.
Broccoli & Parmesan Cheese Omelet
This high-protein breakfast recipe features broccoli and cheese folded into a light and fluffy omelet.
Apple Dutch Baby Pancake
This one-pan puffy oven-baked pancake recipe will wow brunch guests. Make it your own by swapping out the apple for pear slices, or switch up the spices and try cardamom or ginger in place of the cinnamon.
Sheet-Pan Eggs with Spinach & Ham
Making a big batch of eggs has never been easier with this one-pan oven-baked eggs recipe. Whether you are making brunch for a crowd or just want to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the week, you'll have 12 servings ready in just 45 minutes.
Baked Oatmeal With Banana, Raisins & Walnuts
How do you make oatmeal even easier? Bake it! Here we combine oats with milk and yogurt and flavor them with spices. Banana and raisins add natural sweetness. Once combined, the oatmeal is baked in the oven for a healthy breakfast the whole family will love.
Southwest Breakfast Skillet
One skillet is all you need to create this satisfying, veggie-loaded breakfast (or dinner) dish. This skillet is packed with mushrooms, bell pepper and chard to help up your veggie count for the day and is topped with bacon, eggs, cheese, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro.
Pumpkin Oatmeal
This pumpkin oatmeal is creamy from both the whole milk and the natural starches from the steel-cut oats. Steel-cut oats naturally yield a creamier oatmeal than old-fashioned rolled oats, but this oatmeal can be made with either. If you don't have all the individual spices, pumpkin pie spice or chai spice will work in their place. To make this recipe vegan, simply swap the butter for 1½ teaspoons canola oil and the milk for almond milk.
Cheesy Egg Quesadilla with Spinach
A cheesy, spinach-packed quesadilla is topped with a sunny-side-up egg for a quick, protein-packed breakfast. Top with hot sauce for a kick of spice.
Mushroom Omelet
For a quick breakfast, learn how to make this mushroom omelet. Sautéing the mushrooms with garlic adds a punch of flavor in this healthy breakfast recipe.
Apple-Cinnamon Oatmeal
In this apple-cinnamon oatmeal recipe, we use the fruit in two forms, shredded and chopped, to maximize flavor and texture. Enjoy a bowl of this oatmeal and you'll start your day right with whole grains and a serving of fruit.
Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla
Pico de gallo and cheesy eggs make this quick breakfast flavorful and satisfying.
Spinach & Cheese Breakfast Skillet
Eating a big healthy breakfast' like this 700-calorie hash-and-egg recipe' may help lower your levels of ghrelin, a hormone that signals hunger, and reduce snack cravings later in the day. Plus, research shows eating the bulk of your daily calories earlier in the day could help you lose weight. If you're looking for a lighter breakfast, this recipe can serve two.
Instant Egg & Cheese "Bake"
Learn how to cook eggs in the microwave for a quick, delicious breakfast. Spinach and Cheddar cheese make these eggs even more filling.
Pesto Scrambled Eggs
Pep up breakfast (or dinner) with a little pesto. And be careful not to overcook your eggs. Scrambled eggs are at their best when you see soft, creamy curds. Serve with a slice of whole-grain toast and sliced tomatoes.
Egg, Hash Brown & Bacon Breakfast Skillet
This breakfast skillet with eggs and hash browns is reminiscent of the hashbrown bowl at Waffle House. It's filling and tastes decadent, but is still a pretty low-calorie breakfast.
Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale
You can make these three-ingredient tomato-simmered eggs with things you probably already have on hand in your freezer and pantry. To make these baked eggs more like eggs in purgatory, look for a spicy tomato sauce and don't forget some whole-wheat bread for dipping.
Bacon & Kale Sheet-Pan Eggs
Our trick for making a big batch of eggs? Get out your sheet pan. With this simple recipe, you can easily meal-prep breakfast for the week. Serve them as is or in a sandwich. A sprinkling of za'atar—a Middle Eastern spice blend that's a mix of thyme, sumac, salt, sesame seeds and sometimes other herbs—adds big, bold flavor to these frittata-like squares.
Salsa Egg Skillet
Poach your egg right in flavorful tomatillo salsa to put a little kick in your breakfast. It's even better if you have some Roasted Tomatillo Salsa in the fridge.