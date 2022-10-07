17 One-Pot Breakfast Recipes for Fall Weekends

This pumpkin oatmeal is creamy from both the whole milk and the natural starches from the steel-cut oats. Steel-cut oats naturally yield a creamier oatmeal than old-fashioned rolled oats, but this oatmeal can be made with either. If you don't have all the individual spices, pumpkin pie spice or chai spice will work in their place. To make this recipe vegan, simply swap the butter for 1½ teaspoons canola oil and the milk for almond milk.