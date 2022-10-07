21 Easy, Comforting Recipes for Sick Days

It can be hard to find the motivation to cook when you're feeling under the weather, but these comforting recipes will make it worth it. Packed with nutrients like protein, vitamins A, C, E and zinc, these dishes can promote healthy immune function when you need it most. Plus, each meal only takes one pot or pan to make, so you can focus on relaxing after minimal cleanup. Recipes like our Carrot Soup and American Goulash are cozy, delicious and can help you get the nutrients you need on sick days.