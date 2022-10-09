14 Easy, Budget-Friendly Recipes for a Tailgate

Fall has different meanings to everyone, and one of the things it means to me is football season. So much so that one of my favorite memories from growing up was watching my family's favorite team with my brothers and dad on the living room couch. Since going to college at Michigan State University (go green!), football has become synonymous with tailgates and hosting. And the one thing that really makes the tailgate is the food. Many dishes are great for sharing, but these are some of my favorite tailgating recipes for many reasons. First, these recipes rely on budget-friendly ingredients like legumes, frozen vegetables and condiments or spices I have on hand. Second, they're easy to make and feed a crowd, especially if you double the recipe. And lastly, this list includes comfort food all-stars like chili and nachos, but each recipe is packed with vegetables, legumes and whole grains for something that's equally as cozy as it's balanced. For me, a tailgate isn't a tailgate without buffalo wings or creamy dips, and our Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip is truly the best of both worlds. For something that's more fresh, our Chunky Black Bean Salsa with Corn & Bell Peppers takes just 20 minutes of active time and is super flavorful, nutritious and filling. Whether hosting or attending a game day potluck, try out some of these recipes for your next tailgate. For more budget- and beginner-friendly cooking tips, check out Thrifty.