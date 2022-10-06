20 High-Protein Soups for Work

These soup recipes are perfect for dinner, but they're just as delicious the next day to pack for lunch! With at least 15 grams of protein per serving, these soups will help you feel energized to take on the rest of your work day. Protein is found in every cell in our bodies and it provides many benefits, including supporting healthy digestion, healthy immune function and bone health. Recipes like our One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan and Stuffed Cabbage Soup are healthy and satisfying midday meals that you'll look forward to having.