A Month of Diabetes-Friendly Dinners to Help Reduce Inflammation

Plan ahead with a month's worth of delicious dinner recipes. Starring complex carbs like whole-wheat pasta, brown rice and quinoa as well as low counts of sodium and saturated fat, these meals are a perfect fit for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. And ingredients like salmon, spinach, chickpeas and garlic are both diabetes-friendly and can help reduce inflammation, which can help with everything from joint stiffness to immune health. Recipes like our Charred Shrimp, Pesto & Quinoa Bowls and Slow-Cooker Arroz con Pollo (Chicken & Rice) are flavorful meals that will keep you feeling good all month long.