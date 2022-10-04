23 Mediterranean Diet Dinners That Support Gut Health

Once you scroll through these recipes, you'll be looking forward to dinner tonight. Ingredients like kimchi, asparagus, beans and onions are not only flavor-boosting additions to your dinner plate, but they can also help support your gut health. And by including them alongside poultry, fish, whole grains and other veggies, you can make healthy meals that naturally follow the Mediterranean diet, one of the healthiest eating patterns to follow. Recipes like our Gochujang-Glazed Tempeh Rice Bowls and Leek, Potato & Spinach Stew are delicious ways to put your health first.