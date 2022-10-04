23 Mediterranean Diet Dinners That Support Gut Health

Danielle DeAngelis Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD October 04, 2022
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Credit: Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Ruth Blackburn

Once you scroll through these recipes, you'll be looking forward to dinner tonight. Ingredients like kimchi, asparagus, beans and onions are not only flavor-boosting additions to your dinner plate, but they can also help support your gut health. And by including them alongside poultry, fish, whole grains and other veggies, you can make healthy meals that naturally follow the Mediterranean diet, one of the healthiest eating patterns to follow. Recipes like our Gochujang-Glazed Tempeh Rice Bowls and Leek, Potato & Spinach Stew are delicious ways to put your health first.

Start Slideshow

1 of 23

Gochujang-Glazed Tempeh & Brown Rice Bowls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you're a tempeh skeptic, you've probably never had the firm soy-based slabs slathered with a sweet-and-spicy barbecue sauce. We give this easy BBQ tempeh combo a punch of umami with tamari and add a little heat courtesy of gochujang. It's easy to put your own spin on this recipe; see Variations (below) for some riffs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 23

Miso Vegetable Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tofu, rice and plenty of vegetables transform miso soup from a light accompaniment into a dish that's substantial enough to leave you feeling satisfied.

3 of 23

Leek, Potato & Spinach Stew

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For this light, brothy stew, use the vegetables of late spring and early summer from your CSA share: leeks, potatoes, garlic and spinach. Vary what's in the stew according to the weekly bounty. Serve with: Crusty whole-wheat baguette spread with goat cheese.

Advertisement

4 of 23

Sheet-Pan Shrimp & Asparagus

Credit: Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Ruth Blackburn
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This sheet-pan shrimp and asparagus is a complete meal all on one pan! The shrimp and asparagus cook perfectly together. Crushed red pepper adds a dash of heat while lime juice brightens the dish.

5 of 23

Gat Kimchi Mandoo (Mustard-Green Kimchi Dumplings)

Credit: Ryan Liebe
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This dumpling recipe uses gat kimchi as its filling for bright flavor in every bite. Be sure to cook the kimchi in Step 2 until almost no liquid remains—a watery filling can mean soggy wrappers and broken dumplings. Read more about this recipe.

6 of 23

Tempeh & Mushroom Tacos

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tempeh is a vegetarian protein that crumbles easily; here it stands in for ground meat in this tempeh taco recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 23

Potato, Leek & Asparagus Soup

Credit: Charlotte & Johnny Autry
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Rather than tossing your potato peels, asparagus stalks and leek tops, cook them down into this soup instead. Once tender, they'll blend right in. Plus, they contain prebiotic fiber to help feed the good bugs in your gut. We reserve the asparagus tips to pan-fry with peas for a bright green garnish.

8 of 23

Slow-Cooker French Onion Soup with Gruyère Toasts

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fans of French onion soup who love it for its caramelized onions, beefy broth and cheesy toast topping won't be disappointed with this recipe, which offers all those elements plus a hands-on time of only 20 minutes.

9 of 23

Vegan Black Bean Burgers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These easy vegan black bean burgers have a healthy dose of fiber thanks to the combination of black beans and quinoa. Cumin and chipotle chile powder give these vegan burgers a Southwestern spin. Using your hands to combine the mixture creates a soft, uniform texture.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 23

Shrimp & Pepper Kebabs with Grilled Red Onion Slaw

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These healthy grilled shrimp and mini bell pepper kebabs come together in just 30 minutes, so they're great for weeknight dinners. A bag of coleslaw mix is a time-saving meal starter. Here, we make it our own by mixing in grilled red onion and crushed pita chips. A homemade herb-feta dressing both coats the slaw and sauces the kebabs.

11 of 23

Bacon, Leek & Pear Skillet Pizza

Credit: Greg DuPree
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you are questioning whether pears belong on this skillet pizza, trust us. The sugars in the fruit caramelize in the heat, and the sweetness complements the rich, salty bacon and savory leeks.

12 of 23

Yasai-To-Tofu-no-Misoshiru (Hearty Miso Soup with Vegetables & Tofu)

Credit: Rick Poon
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Miso soup can be enjoyed any time of the day, but it is traditionally a Japanese breakfast soup. Many restaurants serve it with just a few morsels of seaweed and tofu, but at home, miso soup can be hearty, packed with just about any vegetable. You can skip the process of making the dashi and use low-sodium broth instead.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 23

One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake

Credit: photography / Caitlin bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this chicken and asparagus bake recipe, we use one baking sheet to whip up dinner quickly, veggies included. Pounding the chicken thin helps it cook quickly alongside the carrots and potatoes, with asparagus rounding out the meal.

14 of 23

No-Cook Black Bean Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A classic black bean salad is a must for picnics and potlucks. This vegan version gets its creaminess from blended avocado. Any mix of salad greens will work well, but try arugula if you want to give this hearty salad a peppery kick.

15 of 23

Vegetarian Stuffed Cabbage

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Though traditional stuffed cabbage recipes are made with meat, here Savoy cabbage leaves are stuffed with a combination of rice, mushrooms, onions, garlic and herbs for a healthy vegetarian stuffed cabbage recipe. The stuffed cabbage leaves gently bake in a simple tomato sauce. This easy stuffed cabbage recipe can be made ahead of time and baked just before serving.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 23

Tempeh "Chicken" Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Eating probiotics--live bacteria in raw fermented food, such as tempeh and miso--can rev up the good bacteria in your body, which may help you with weight loss. Look for tempeh near the tofu in the produce section. Try vegan mayo for a completely plant-based lunch.

17 of 23

Miso Soup Cup of Noodles with Shrimp & Green Tea Soba

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Green tea soba noodles, or cha soba, are buckwheat noodles made with powdered green tea, which imparts a subtle grassy note and pretty color. You can find them in Japanese markets or online. Regular buckwheat soba noodles work just as well in this cup-of-noodles-style mason jar noodle soup.

18 of 23

Quinoa-Black Bean Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Enjoy this quinoa and black bean salad as a delicious and quick vegetarian main dish or as a side for grilled chicken or steak. And don't forget the leftovers! They make an easy lunch on the go.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 23

Skillet Gnocchi with Shrimp & Asparagus

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The gnocchi cooks right in the skillet, along with shrimp, shallots, asparagus and Parmesan cheese, in this gnocchi recipe. Look for shelf-stable gnocchi near other pasta. Serve with baby arugula salad with vinaigrette and a glass of pinot grigio.

20 of 23

Red Beans and Rice with Chicken

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fiber-rich red beans, whole-grain brown rice and skillet-cooked chicken breast are ready in just 20 minutes.

21 of 23

Turkey Burgers with Gochujang & Kimchi

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Korean chile paste (also known as gochujang) blended into the ground turkey makes this turkey burger recipe incredibly moist and flavorful. Top these healthy turkey burgers with kimchi--a fermented mixture of cabbage and other vegetables--which can be found near other refrigerated Asian ingredients or near sauerkraut or pickles in well-stocked supermarkets or natural-foods stores.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 23

Tuna Pasta with Olives & Artichokes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here we toss grilled tuna with pasta, artichoke hearts, green olives and tomatoes. Grilling the tuna gives this ultra-fresh pasta dish a subtle smokiness. But if you're pressed for time, try canned tuna in place of the grilled fish.

23 of 23

Cheese Quesadillas with Peppers & Onions

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These 15-minute quesadillas are a notch above basic with the addition of sautéed peppers and onions. Let the kiddos load them up with the toppings at the table.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Danielle DeAngelis