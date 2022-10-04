13 Casserole Side Dishes with Three Steps or Less
Amp up your dinner with one of these casserole side dish recipes. Packed with veggies like broccoli, sweet potatoes, tomatoes and green beans, these sides are healthy and tasty options that pair well with any main dish. Plus, with only three steps or less, these casseroles are easy to prepare. Recipes like our Caprese Zucchini Casserole and Parmesan Mushroom Casserole will add some color and flavor to your plate.
Caprese Zucchini Casserole
A summertime favorite--zucchini casserole--gets an Italian spin in this delicious and healthy side dish with tomatoes, mozzarella and basil. You can use zucchini or summer squash in this caprese-style casserole, or a combination of the two. A sprinkling of fresh basil and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar just before serving brightens up the flavors. Serve with grilled or roasted chicken and some quinoa, rice or couscous to soak up the juices from the casserole for a satisfying and easy dinner.
Cheesy Corn Casserole
This cheesy corn casserole is surprisingly light and fluffy, thanks to eggs and a whirl in the blender. The sweet corn batter and salty Cheddar cheese make this casserole pleasing to kids and adults alike.
Parmesan Mushroom Casserole
Mushrooms are sprinkled with a crunchy, cheesy panko topping to create a delicious casserole that all will love. We use baby bella, but portabello mushrooms would be a good alternative.
Cheesy Sweet Potato & Black Bean Casserole
A cozy, cheesy casserole is classic comfort food. We amped up the nutrition by including plenty of nourishing veggies. Black beans provide powerful plant-based protein while the sweet potatoes offer up a healthy dose of vitamin A, an antioxidant important for vision and immunity.
Gruyère Potato Casserole
The potatoes are perfectly tender in this easy Gruyère potato casserole. The cheese gets brown and crispy on the top and sides and the herbs add a nice accent to this savory dish.
Loaded Sweet Potato Casserole
We take all the classic toppings of a loaded potato—bacon, Cheddar and sour cream—and use them in this cheesy sweet potato casserole that everyone will love.
Acorn Squash Casserole
This acorn squash casserole is smooth and creamy. The Parmesan cheese gives it the perfect amount of savoriness, while the breadcrumbs add an herby crunch. This easy casserole would be great with any fall meal, and is sure to become a new Thanksgiving favorite.
Tomato Gratin
A gratin is any dish topped with cheese or breadcrumbs mixed with butter, then heated until browned--but it needn't be heavy. This one has plenty of garden-fresh tomatoes and herbs, a touch of full-flavored cheese and a crispy crumb topping.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows
The genius hack in this recipe: topping sweet potatoes with marshmallows while they're still piping hot from the slow cooker yields a baked marshmallow topping that's typical with baked sweet potato casseroles.
Vegan Green Bean Casserole
Now everyone can enjoy classic Thanksgiving favorites, like this dairy-free green bean casserole. We make a homemade vegan cream of mushroom soup using almond milk for the creamy base that's combined with fresh green beans. Top it off with classic french-fried onions (we have a vegan recipe for that, too!) for a side dish everyone will devour.
Butternut Squash Casserole
This simple butternut squash casserole recipe combines sweet butternut squash with a touch of brown sugar and cinnamon and is finished with a buttery, crunchy topping. It's sure to be a welcome addition to any Thanksgiving menu.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole with Bourbon Pecans
Cooking the sweet potatoes in a slow cooker frees up space on the stove if you're cooking a big holiday dinner—plus you can serve it straight from the crock if you'd like.
Cheesy Squash Bake
Here's a terrific way to dress up the last of the season's summer squash. Reduced-fat cheddar cheese gives this side dish recipe plenty of flavor.