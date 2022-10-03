17 Low-Carb, High-Protein Dinners for Fall

Fall is officially here, and it's the perfect time of year to turn on your oven or stove for these toasty dinner recipes. With at least 15 grams of protein per serving, these dinners are filling options for chilly nights. Adequate protein intake is important for various body functions, including muscle growth, healthy digestion, healthy immune function and more. And with 15 grams of carbohydrates or less per serving, these recipes can help you follow a low-carb eating pattern while reaping the benefits of a high-protein dish. Recipes like our Zucchini Enchiladas and Chicken & White Bean Soup are warm and satisfying choices for an evening meal.