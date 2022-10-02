I'm a Dietitian & These Are the Baked Goods I Make to Eat More Fiber

Fiber is super important for many reasons: it can help lower your risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease, helps support a healthy gut and even help promote longevity. That said, it's estimated that only 7% of American adults regularly meet their fiber needs. Small swaps can make a big difference over time when meeting your nutrition goals, and adding in fiber is no exception. One of my favorite ways to add fiber is by adding high-fiber foods to baked goods. Several desserts, like our Lemon Zucchini Bread and Carrot Cake with Miso Cream Cheese Frosting, add in vegetables for a boost of nutrients and fiber. Plus, veggies help keep baked goods from drying out and add a beautiful color. Depending on what vegetables you use, many won't modify the taste. Adding fruit to baked goods is a great way to add natural sweetness, fiber and delicious flavor—our Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake and Skillet Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp are proof. Nuts, seeds and legumes can also make their way into dessert for a boost of protein, fiber, healthy fats and vitamins, just try our Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chickpea Blondies. Eating more fiber doesn't mean overhauling your entire pattern. Instead, try adding fiber-rich ingredients to the foods (and baked goods) you already make. For more budget- and beginner-friendly healthy eating tips, check out Thrifty.