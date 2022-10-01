15 Low-Carb Lunch Ideas That Are High in Protein

Whether you're in the mood for refreshing salad or a cozy frittata, these lunch ideas are equally satisfying and delicious. With at least 15 grams of protein per serving in each recipe, these lunches will help give you a midday boost of energy that actually lasts. And if you're looking for meals that are less carb-focused, these dishes have no more than 15 grams of carbohydrates per serving to help you meet your goals. Recipes like our Tuna Salad with Egg and Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad are filling and flavorful.