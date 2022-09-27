18 Cozy, High-Protein Dinners You Can Make in a Dutch Oven

It's easy to warm up with these dinner recipes you can make in a Dutch oven. Featuring seafood, legumes, meat and poultry as their star ingredients, these meals provide at least 15 grams of protein per serving. This means these dishes can help you reap the benefits of the trending macronutrient like improving muscle growth and repair, supporting healthy digestion and aiding healthy immune function. Recipes like our Braised Brisket with Tomatoes & Onions and Hearty Minestrone are cozy and tasty choices for a filling dinner tonight.