15 Packable Snacks You Can Make in 5 Minutes

Danielle DeAngelis September 27, 2022
Credit: Ted Cavanaugh

Finish packing your lunch box with these easy snack recipes. These 5-minute snack ideas are perfectly portable options for work or school, and they can help keep you satisfied until your next meal. Recipes like our Lemon-Parm Popcorn and Tuna Salad Spread are quick and easy choices that will become staples in your routine.

Lemon-Parm Popcorn

Perk up your popcorn with a bit of lemon pepper and Parmesan cheese.

Tuna Salad Spread

This tuna spread recipe is a healthy twist on tuna salad and uses avocado and Greek yogurt in place of mayonnaise. Serve it on cucumber slices, butter lettuce leaves or whole-grain crackers.

Hard-Boiled Egg with Hot Sauce

Add a little spice to your day by topping a protein-rich egg with hot sauce. It's a simple snack to help power you through your day.

Homemade Microwave Popcorn

Make your own microwave popcorn--it's the simplest technique for making popcorn at home and only requires popcorn kernels and a single brown bag. You'll pop up a perfectly fluffy, light snack each time.

Greek Yogurt with Strawberries

Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack.

Chickpea Snack Salad

Credit: Ted Cavanaugh
Take 5 minutes to toss together a fiber-rich chickpea and tomato salad for a satisfying snack.

3-Ingredient Kalamata-Olive Hummus

Credit: Photo by: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.
Who doesn't like hummus? It's an easy snack or appetizer as is, but jazzing it up with simple toppings can make it feel like a special starter. Here we top store-bought hummus with Kalamata olives and olive oil (a staple ingredient that doesn't count toward our three!) and serve it with crunchy pita chips.

Cream Cheese Dip and Crackers

Sneaking green peppers into this quick fresh dip supplies added vitamin C.

Cinnamon-Sugar Microwave Popcorn

This easy cinnamon-sugar microwave popcorn recipe serves up a hint of something sweet in a whole-grain snack you can feel good about enjoying.

Kohlrabi Slices with Ranch Dip

Mix up your typical crudités snack by trying kohlrabi. One serving of this crunchy veggie packs a day's worth of vitamin C.

Yogurt with Blueberries

Blueberries add all the sweetness you need, naturally, to protein-rich Greek yogurt in this satisfying snack.

Everything Bagel Microwave Popcorn

Full of umami-rich flavors inspired by the classic bagel, this easy popcorn snack is sure to make your mouth water.

Grapes & Cheese

Sweet and savory is the definition of this satisfying snack.

Crackers with Peanut Butter

Salty and sweet, crunchy and creamy, this snack combines the best of all worlds.

Hard-Boiled Egg & Almonds

This small snack packs a nutrient punch--it's loaded with protein, heart-healthy fats, vitamins and minerals to make eating healthy easy and yummy.

By Danielle DeAngelis