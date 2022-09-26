25 Vegetarian Lunch Ideas That Can Help Reduce Inflammation

Packed with fiber, plant-based protein and plenty of veggies, these tasty vegetarian lunch ideas deliver the nutrients your body needs to fight off inflammation. Too much inflammation overtime can lead to pesky symptoms, like mental fog and achiness, and if left untreated, can contribute to the development of chronic conditions like arthritis and heart disease. With these packable lunch ideas, like our Citrus Lime Tofu Salad and Egg Salad & Watercress Tea Sandwiches, you'll not only get a delicious mid-day meal, but will also get the anti-inflammatory benefits that come from eating more plant-based foods.