19 Low-Carb Dinners That Are High in Protein

If you're looking for some inspiration for dinner tonight, these recipes will be sure to satisfy you. With no more than 15 grams of carbohydrates per serving, these dinners are perfect for those looking to reduce their carb intake. These meals also have at least 15 grams of protein per serving, so you can feel fuller and support your muscle growth, while enjoying a delicious dish. Recipes like our Chicken Saltimbocca and Roasted Salmon Caprese are flavorful and nourishing.